Hawaii LB Scheyenne Sanitoa dies at 21

Scheyenne Sanitoa had 30 tackles in 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)

Hawaii announced Friday that linebacker Scheyenne Sanitoa died Thursday. He was 21.

No cause of death was given in Hawaii’s release. Sanitoa was set to be a redshirt junior in 2019.

“Earlier today, the football team was brought together to discuss the tragedy,” athletic director David Matlin said in a statement. “Campus counselors were on hand and will continue to be available for all student-athletes and staff to help with the healing process.”

“It’s always heartbreaking to lose a member of our UH ohana, particularly when it’s one of our young student-athletes. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, his teammates and to all those who knew and loved him.”

The American Samoa native played in 12 games in 2018 and had two starts. He finished the season with 30 tackles. His older brother Sonny previously played defensive end for UNLV.

