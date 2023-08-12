Criticism mounts that Hawaii ‘underestimated lethality’ of wildfires

A woman in Lahaina rescued her cat from the wildfires - Moses Slovatizki/AFP via Getty Images

Officials in Hawaii “underestimated the lethality” of the wildfires that devastated communities on Maui, the Democratic representative of its worst-hit district has said.

At least 80 people were confirmed to have died in the fires by Saturday, as criticism of the emergency response mounted and residents began to take stock of the destruction.

In the historic town of Lahaina, once Hawaii’s royal capital, buildings dating back centuries have been destroyed, along with its heritage museum.

Lahaina residents were allowed back into the town for the first time, with most finding their homes reduced to ashes - AP/Rick Bowmer

Mixed emotions of grief and anger have surfaced among residents, with many accusing authorities of not alerting them sooner to the catastrophe, despite the island bristling with warning sirens.

Jill Tokunda, the House representative for Hawaii’s Second Congressional District, which includes Maui, said the state “underestimated the lethality, the quickness of fire”.

Speaking on CNN on Saturday, she said emergency alerts are received on mobile phones, but there was no phone coverage in the area at the time.

“It’s not like hurricane force winds are unknown to Hawaii, or dry brush, or red flag conditions,” she said.

“We saw this before in [Hurricane] Lane. We did not learn our lesson from Lane - that brush fires could erupt as a result of churning hurricane winds below us to the south.

“We have got to make sure that we do better.”

Davilynn Severson and Hano Ganer, two Lahaina residents, look for belongings through the ashes of their family’s home - Patrick T Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

The state has some 400 sirens to alert residents to tsunamis and other natural disasters. Maui, which is the second-largest island in the Hawaiian archipelago, has 80.

According to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, however, these were not activated when the Lahaina fire began, leaving many people to rely on alerts via text message, social media, television and radio.

One of those whom the authorities failed to alert was Hector Bermudez.

Mr Bermudez was woken up from his nap by the smell of smoke and left his apartment in Lahaina shortly after 4.30pm. He asked his neighbour if he was also leaving.

“He said: ‘No, I am waiting for the authorities to see what they are going to do,’” Mr Bermudez recounted.

Story continues

“And I said: ‘No, no no, please go. This smoke is going to kill us. You have to go. Please. You’ve got to get out of here. Don’t wait for nobody.’”

His neighbour, who is about 70 and has difficulty walking, refused. Mr Bermudez does not know if his neighbour survived.

Some witnesses say the fire was so sudden that it seemed to consume Lahaina in a matter of minutes, with several residents saying they were forced to jump into the sea to escape.

JD Hessemer, a business owner in Lahaina, told CBS News that he decided to evacuate early on Tuesday morning just before fire swept through the town.

“I received nothing at no point in time. I got nothing on my phone,” he told the network.

“We kind of just figured it out on our own,” Tiare Abraham, another Lahaina resident, told CBS News.

“I realised when it was time to go when the smoke was so dark, we could not see anything outside.”

Residents of Lahaina were allowed to return to the town for the first time on Friday since being evacuated.

However, as they did so, fresh evacuations were ordered in the nearby town of Kaanapali, highlighting the looming threat the fires continue to pose.

The new fire broke out near a county petrol depot, which is distributing fuel to residents. The fire was completely contained by Friday evening.

The total number of casualties currently stands at 80 - Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

By Saturday morning, the Lahaina fire that spread from the brush to town was still burning but 85 per cent contained, said the Maui County.

Residents who found their properties destroyed criticised the authorities’ inadequate response - Patrick T Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Anne Lopez, Hawaii’s attorney general, said her office will be conducting a comprehensive review into the official response to the wildfires, which first broke out on Tuesday.

“My department is committed to understanding the decisions that were made before and during the wildfires and to sharing with the public the results of this review,” she said in a statement on Friday, adding that “now is the time to begin this process of understanding”.

The King sent his condolences to Joe Biden, the US president, on Saturday, expressing his sympathy for the victims of the wildfires.

“My wife and I were utterly horrified to hear of the catastrophic wildfires currently burning in Maui, Hawai’i,” he said.

“We can only begin to imagine the scale of the devastation engulfing the island, and the heartrending anguish of those whose livelihoods have been so disastrously affected.

“Our prayers remain with all those whose loved ones are missing and whose homes have been destroyed.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.