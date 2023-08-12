Hawaii launches investigation into handling of deadly wildfires

A woman cradles her cat after finding him in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui - MOSES SLOVATIZKI

Hawaii’s chief legal officer is opening an investigation into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism of the official response grows.

Anne Lopez, Hawaii’s Attorney General, said her office would be examining “critical decision-making and standing policies leading up to, during and after the wildfires on Maui and Hawai’i islands this week”.

“My department is committed to understanding the decisions that were made before and during the wildfires and to sharing with the public the results of this review.”

The announcement came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time – with most finding their homes had been reduced to ashes, and even the lucky few angry at a sense of abandonment.

Residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time – with most finding their homes had been reduced to ashes - Rick Bowmer/AP

“Everything has been coconut wire,” said William Harry, referring to a system of rumours.

“One person heard, then told another, but it’s not official information. They don’t come here and explain anything.”

Another man, who did not want to be named, said he felt like he had been left to fend for himself.

“Where is the government? Where are they?” he fumed.

“This is insane. We can’t move freely, we don’t get the support, now we’ve heard about looting.”

Some of those who made it back to Lahaina wandered in stunned silence trying to take in the enormity of the destruction.

Davilynn Severson and Hano Ganer look for belongings through the ashes of their family's hom - PATRICK T. FALLON

Davilynn Severson holds a page of a yearbook she found in the ashes of her home - PATRICK T. FALLON

People look through the ashes of their family's home in the aftermath of the wildfire in Lahaina - PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP

Anthony La Puente said the shock of finding his home burned to nothing was profound.

“It sucks not being able to find the things you grew up with, or the things you remember,” he said of the house he had lived in for 16 years.

“The only thing I can say is that it hurts. It takes a toll on you emotionally,” the 44-year-old said.

Hours after the residents of Lahaina were allowed to briefly return to the town, a new evacuation order was issued as flames crept closer to nearby Kaanpali.

The confirmed toll rose to 80 on Saturday, surpassing the number of people killed when a tsunami struck the Big Island in 1960.

“Without a doubt, there will be more fatalities. We don’t know ultimately how many will have occurred,” Governor Josh Green said.

Crews from Honolulu arrived on Maui along with search and rescue teams equipped with K-9 cadaver dogs, Maui County said.

Emergency crews and search and rescue teams begin searches - Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle

Firefighters were continuing to extinguish flare-ups and contain wildfires in Lahaina.

Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier said Thursday that as many as 1,000 people could be unaccounted for, though he stressed that this did not mean they were missing or dead.

Communications in the western part of the island remain tricky, and Mr Pelletier said many of those whose whereabouts were not known could simply be out of reach.