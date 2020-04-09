Hawaii Five-0 boss reveals original ending after series finale airs

Photo credit: CBS - Getty Images

Hawaii Five-0 showrunner Peter M. Lenkov has revealed the ending that was originally planned for series.

The CBS crime drama recently aired its series finale following its cancellation, but the ending fans were originally meant to see actually ended up being used in 2016 for the season 7 premiere.

The moment in question saw injured Steve McGarrett sitting in the chapel at Tripler Army Medical Center, where he was joined by a stranger who happened to be a former Hawaii cop.

That retired law enforcer was played by none other than a CGI version of the late Jack Lord, the original McGarrett from the original Hawaii Five-0 series.

Now, Lenkov has explained how he originally intended to use the scene for the series finale, but when he realised the show wouldn't be ending anytime soon after season 6, he wanted to be one of the first to show off the CGI technology.

"I actually wrote the scene very differently,” he told TVLine. "The end of the show was McGarrett sitting on a bench, and this older man sits down next to him. McGarrett talks about his life and his focus and his commitment to the task force, and how it made him sort of sacrifice everything else, and the Jack Lord character says very much what was in that Season 7 episode — which is, what you’re doing is your legacy.”

He added that the scene “was going to end with McGarrett looking back over, and the guy is gone. The phone rings, and he says, ‘McGarrett…. I’ll be right there.’

"So you know that even though he was considering maybe hanging it up, that conversation allowed him to realise that this is who he is. The audience would know that the task force would continue under his leadership.”

Hawaii Five-0 airs on CBS.

