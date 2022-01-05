HAVN Life Announces Gary Leong's Appointment to Board of Directors

Mr. Leong brings with him a wealth of scientific and regulatory experience

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life"), a biotechnology company developing natural health products and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gary Leong to its Board of Directors. Concurrently, Mr. Leong has stepped down as HAVN Life's Chief Science Officer, shifting his focus to an advisory role within the organization.

Mr. Leong has been instrumental in the regulatory development and launch of HAVN Life's Retail Division, formulating its portfolio of natural health products , launched in June of 2021. Gary Leong has more than thirty years of experience in the pharmaceutical and natural health product industries. Mr. Leong is currently acting as the Director of Quality and Compliance at the privately Licensed Cannabis Processor, Tricanna Industries Inc. He was the Chief Scientific Officer at Aphria Inc. in Leamington, ON from its inception in 2014 to 2019, where he established and oversaw the Quality Assurance, Quality Control, Regulatory Affairs and Research and Development functions. Prior to this, he served as the Chief Scientific Officer of Jamieson Laboratories in Windsor, ON for fourteen years. He has also managed the scientific and quality functions for Boehringer Ingelheim, Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd. and Nordion. Gary holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry and a M.B.A. in Quality Management and has served on the Board of Directors of several public companies and research societies, as well as an advisor to several Canadian government regulatory advisory committees.

"Mr. Leong has been a key member of the HAVN Life Sciences leadership team, especially with respect to launching HAVN Life's Retail Division, and we are happy to welcome him to our Board of Directors where his scientific and regulatory experience will help us make strategic decisions for both our retail and psychedelic businesses as we move forward into further growth in 2022," says HAVN Life's Chairman of the Board, Mr. Vic Neufeld. "We thank him for his work and look forward to benefiting from his expertise as a Board Member," he added.

HAVN Life Sciences closes out its inaugural year with an eye towards expanding its global retail presence in 2022.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

