If you’re having trouble sleeping, try this affordable hack that TikTok swears by

With everything going on in the world right now and the stress of the holiday season, it’s not surprising that many folks are finding it hard to both fall and stay asleep. Of course, you can try upgrading your sleep situation with soft new sheets or comfy new pillows. But if that doesn’t work, consider the hack that’s currently taking TikTok by storm.

In a now-viral video posted by user @bellerouge216 only a few days ago, she shares the sleep trick has that’s been a game changer for her: Dr. Teal’s Sleep Spray with Melatonin & Essential Oils. The video has more than 500,000 likes and over 26,000 shares. Additionally, people in the comments agree that this simple product can make a big difference.

Dr. Teal’s Sleep Spray with Melatonin & Essential Oils, $13.87

It’s no secret that ingesting melatonin can help you get a better night’s sleep, but most people find it surprising that even just misting this Dr. Teal’s Sleep Spray that contains melatonin can make such a huge difference. In her TikTok video, @bellerouge216 says the product helps her fall asleep in less than 10 minutes.

The Dr. Teal’s Sleep Spray is available on Amazon, and customers there agree it’s a worthy investment if you’re having trouble sleeping. The product has 4.4 out of 5 stars, and shoppers say it smells great and really does help them sleep.

If a good night’s rest is what you’re in search of, then you should definitely give this popular product a try. It’s super affordable and has worked for many other people. There’s a good chance it will work well for you, too.

