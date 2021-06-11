Having a hot girl summer? Shop 7 flirty tops that are perfect for a first date

Free People, Reformation

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With the world starts slowly opening up again, people are more ready than ever to get out and meet new people. So if you have recently downloaded a dating app or are looking to make an organic love connection, chances are you’ll need a few first date outfits.

The perfect first date outfit is cute, comfortable and something you feel totally yourself in. While there’s nothing wrong with reaching for that tried-and-true top you love, if you feel like your wardrobe could use a little refresh after a year of loungewear, you’re not the only one.

Keep scrolling to shop seven stylish tops that would be great for any warm weather date. And styles start at just $16.

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Available in nine other colors, this satin tank top is simple but sure to leave an impression. This tank top has adjustable straps to ensure a proper fit and will go with pretty much anything in your closet. Snag it for less than $20!

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

This lacey button-down comes in five sizes and can easily be dressed up or down. Pair it with jean shorts for a casual daytime date or wear it with your favorite skinny jeans and heels for dinner and drinks.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

Some days you just feel your best in a t-shirt. This cotton crewneck from Club Monaco also comes in black and white, but this rose pink is too pretty to pass up. Keep things simple and wear this tee with jeans or tuck it into your favorite skirt.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

This brown bodysuit features puff sleeves, a gathered bodice and a snap closure. If you hate it when your shirt comes untucked, this bodysuit will definitely be right up your alley. You can even wear the sleeves off the shoulder for a different look.

Story continues

Credit: Beginning Boutique

Buy Now

This cami and mini cardigan set is super on-trend for the summer. Plus, both pieces can be worn together or separately so this blue and yellow set is also a great value.

Credit: Free People

Buy Now

This top from Free People can be worn in a bunch of different ways. Tie it in the front for a flirty crop top, tie it in the back for a square neck look or wrap it around yourself to get a v-neck look. Snag this versatile top in four pretty hues.

Credit: Reformation

Buy Now

This 100% silk top is the ultimate date night look. This camisole, featuring elastic tiers and adjustable tie shoulder straps, is both sexy and understated. While the champagne color pairs beautifully with a summer glow, this top also comes in three other colors.

If you liked this story, check out the affordable closet staples we’re buying from Amazon.

More from In The Know:

This best-selling maxi skirt from Amazon is under $30: ‘My new favorite thing to wear’

6 cute pairs of women’s summer shorts that aren’t too short

7 pairs of men’s swim trunks that actually aren’t boring

The best women’s sandals for walking that won’t give you blisters on your next vacation

The post Having a hot girl summer? Shop 7 flirty tops that are perfect for a first date appeared first on In The Know.