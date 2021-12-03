By having game flexed, Chiefs own quirky ‘Sunday Night Football’ record under Andy Reid

On Nov. 23, 1975, the Chiefs coughed up a 10-point fourth-quarter lead but recovered in overtime and defeated the Lions 24-21 on Jan Stenerud’s 26-yard field goal.

That would be the last game won by the Chiefs with Len Dawson starting at quarterback, as he retired at season’s end. Coincidentally, a legendary broadcaster made the first of what has been many trips to Arrowhead Stadium that day.

“I did my first game at Arrowhead in 1975, Detroit at KC,” NBC’s Al Michaels said ina quote provided to The Star. “My broadcast partner was Hank Stram, who’d been fired the year before by the Chiefs. I loved the vibe in that building then and love it just as much now. It’s never wavered.”

Michaels later started working “Monday Night Football” games in 1986, then took over on “Sunday Night Football” in 2006. That has allowed him to call Chiefs games numerous times.

In fact, Michaels has had an opportunity to broadcast a few extra Chiefs games than he expected during his time on “Sunday Night Football” thanks to the NFL’s rule for flexing games.

This Sunday night’s Chiefs-Broncos game was originally scheduled to kick off at noon, but it was flexed to prime time. NBC said the Chiefs now have a quirky record during Andy Reid’s time as head coach.

Since 2013, the Chiefs have had a game flexed into prime time four times, more than any other NFL team. Oddly, three of those games have been against the Broncos.

Here are the previous times:

2018: Chiefs-Bengals replaced Rams-49ers

2016: Chiefs-Broncos replaced Jets-Patriots

2013: Chiefs-Broncos replaced Giants-Packers

Having this weekend’s game flexed to “Sunday Night Football” will give the Broncos a chance to end a long losing streak. The team’s website noted Denver has lost its last six “Sunday Night Football” games dating to 2015.

Moving the Chiefs to prime time seems to be a no-brainer for NBC.

“Sunday Night Football” executive producer Fred Gaudelli had good things to say about the atmosphere at Arrowhead Stadium.

“The crowd at Arrowhead Stadium is both colorful and intuitive,” Gaudelli said in quotes provided to The Star. “They know when their team needs a shot of adrenaline and when they can affect the visitors. It always provides for a great environment around the game.”

Gaudelli also said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a natural draw for television viewers.

“Over my career, there are a few players that no matter what you’re doing, you’ll stop and watch,” Gaudelli said. “I think of Brett Favre, Barry Sanders, Peyton Manning etc. Patrick Mahomes is in that category.”