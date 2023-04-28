Having Donna Kelce at NFL Draft was nice touch, but the Dude Perfect skit was awful

Pete Grathoff
Screengrab of Awful Announcing Twitter video

The Philadelphia Eagles’ first pick should have been an easy layup at the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station in Kansas City, but the league fumbled the moment.

Yeah, that’s a mixed sports metaphor, but it’s not as awkward as the pairing of Donna Kelce with the Dude Perfect comedy troupe.

Kelce won the heart of football fans everywhere ahead of Super Bowl LVII as she balanced cheering for her sons, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Having mom make the pick for Jason’s team was a nice touch.

Unfortunately, the NFL brought along Dude Perfect for a stale skit that turned out to be a lame commercial for YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket. The good news, there were big cheers for Donna Kelce from the crowd:

The reaction from television viewers was a mix of bafflement, anger and love for Donna Kelce.

