Having Donna Kelce at NFL Draft was nice touch, but the Dude Perfect skit was awful

The Philadelphia Eagles’ first pick should have been an easy layup at the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station in Kansas City, but the league fumbled the moment.

Yeah, that’s a mixed sports metaphor, but it’s not as awkward as the pairing of Donna Kelce with the Dude Perfect comedy troupe.

Kelce won the heart of football fans everywhere ahead of Super Bowl LVII as she balanced cheering for her sons, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Having mom make the pick for Jason’s team was a nice touch.

Unfortunately, the NFL brought along Dude Perfect for a stale skit that turned out to be a lame commercial for YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket. The good news, there were big cheers for Donna Kelce from the crowd:

Donna Kelce and Dude Perfect announce the Eagles' pick (with a skit included), for some reason. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/3qcVy0SLET — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 28, 2023

The reaction from television viewers was a mix of bafflement, anger and love for Donna Kelce.

Here is part of what was shared on Twitter.

Donna Kelce had absolutely no interest in whatever Dude Perfect was trying to say to her — Doug Stevens (@doug321) April 28, 2023

Protect national treasure Donna Kelce at all costs — kyle (@kgeich) April 28, 2023

this Donna Kelce-Dude Perfect coin flip thing is CRINGE — Matt Klayman (@mattyboy8393) April 28, 2023

I really love how Donna Kelce has become an icon in her own right. We love NFL mamas. #NFLDraft — Kelsey Nicole Nelson (KNN) (@therealknelson) April 28, 2023

Donna Kelce living her absolute best life — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) April 28, 2023

Donna Kelce is a national treasure — Hayley Lewis (@HayleyLewis_) April 28, 2023

Oh, yes. of course. I was hoping we'd get Dude Perfect pimping Sunday Ticket in the middle of the draft. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) April 28, 2023

This was absolute cringe. — Chris O'Dea (@cutiger9397) April 28, 2023

This night ending with Donna Kelce bodyslamming the Dude Perfect jabronis would be perfect. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) April 28, 2023

I almost punched out my TV — Barry (@mcgee20645800) April 28, 2023