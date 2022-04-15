Having broken one of Idaho’s smallest budgets, McGeachin seeks one 25,000 times larger

Bryan Clark
·4 min read
Bryan Clark

As she seeks the highest office in the state, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has effectively bankrupted one of the smallest departments in Idaho government.

As Clark Corbin of the Idaho Capital Sun reported Wednesday, what started as an effort to deny journalists access to public records has led to an office with no staff, which can’t pay its bills and where even McGeachin herself is likely to go without pay for part of the year.

In the midst of what is the worst budget crisis any department of state government has faced in recent history, McGeachin hasn’t even bothered to provide timely responses to questions from state budget officers.

The saga began with McGeachin’s McCarthyite indoctrination task force, which charged itself with investigating teachers to root out secret commies and critical race theoreticians infiltrating their ranks.

It found absolutely nothing of significance, but it did solicit public comment. When reporters requested access to that public comment, McGeachin denied the request. She says she did it to protect private citizens, though it seems more likely she was trying to cover up the fact that the vast majority of the comments were critical of the very existence of the committee.

After multiple attempts to obtain the records, the Idaho Press Club sued McGeachin and won. That series of frivolous decisions led to McGeachin receiving a tongue lashing and a civil fine from the judge — and a judgment for about $29,000 in attorney fees. That amounts to about 16% of McGeachin’s annual budget.

True to form, McGeachin refused to take responsibility for anything.

The lieutenant governor repeatedly claimed the attorney general’s office was to blame for her disastrous decision-making. That, it turned out, was either a bald-faced lie or evidence of a total inability to understand legal advice: The attorney general’s office had advised her to release the files immediately, and she chose to shop around for an attorney who would tell her what she wanted to hear.

Think of this as a household budget. Imagine your family’s budget is $60,000 per year. What would you do if you suddenly incurred an unexpected $10,000 expense, and you had nothing in savings? After the shock wore off, you would probably be desperately looking for expenses to cut so that you could be sure you would make your rent or mortgage payments for the rest of the year.

McGeachin first took another option: She asked someone else to pay off her debt. McGeachin asked the Legislature to simply raise her budget by $29,000 this year. There was no appetite on the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee to pay off the money she’d lost through legally frivolous attempts to deny access to public records.

Once it was certain no bailout was coming, McGeachin appears to have become an adherent to the ostrich school of accounting: Bury your head in sand for a while and hope it all works out.

It didn’t.

McGeachin no longer has anyone on staff. The state has halted payments to vendors she contracts with. In February, Moody’s upgraded the state’s bond issuer rating to AAA. If the lieutenant governor’s office got a separate rating, it would certainly be in junk status.

On top of all that, Corbin reported Wednesday that McGeachin missed her deadline to present a plan to deal with the budget shortfall. Now, it’s likely the state will dock her pay. It could drop her from the state insurance plan if she doesn’t come up with her own money to pay both the contribution that would normally come out of her paycheck and the portion paid by the state.

None of that is such a big deal to McGeachin personally. She owns multiple businesses. She’ll be fine, while she burns one of every six dollars the taxpayer sent her last year.

But it shows her to be unfit for the job she’s seeking.

McGeachin has demonstrated that she’s completely incapable of managing her office’s budget — which is less than $185,000, one-twentieth of what the state spends on cattle brand inspection every year. How could she possibly be trusted to manage a state budget that’s some 25,000 times larger?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller made the best of his move back to center, scoring the go-ahead goal and assisting on another to help the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Sunday and extend their winning streak to three. Eller was only playing center — his natural position — because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called “body maintenance.” He'd played the past two on left wing after the emergence of Connor McMichael in the middle. With Eller as an important part of th

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.