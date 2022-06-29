Having a ball: This boxer/shepherd mix loves playing fetch, ‘keep away’ or fumble
Finn Glacier Ranch
Breed: boxer/shepherd mix
Age: 9 years, 5 months old
A tennis ball isn’t the only way to get to his heart, but it sure is the quickest. Fetch, keep away (from you) or the ever popular, uncoordinated bounce around and fumble are just a few things he loves to play with his yellow, felty, favorite toy. All of which he’d happily play with one more player: you.
Boondoggle
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 4 years, 5 months old
This jet black and beautiful boy once had a loving home but lost his beloved person due to his owner’s poor health. He’s a super sweet cat, kind, with a playful side who underneath it all, is just a big ol’ softie looking for another person to share all his love with.
To learn more about Finn Glacier Ranch, Boondoggle, or to view all of our available pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt