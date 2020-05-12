De Havilland Canada Launches Simplified Package Freighter Conversions for Dash 8-100/200 and Dash 8-300 Aircraft

Conversion approvals by Transport Canada follow a similar, recently announced approval for the Dash 8-400 aircraft

Conversions will support airlift of freight in response to COVID-19

Nairobi -based 748 Air Services (K) Ltd is the first operator of the Dash 8-100 Simplified Package Freighter

Images relating to this release will be available at https://dehavilland.com/en/media





TORONTO , May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") announced today that Transport Canada has approved the conversion of Dash 8-100/200 and Dash 8-300 aircraft into Simplified Package Freighters in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 748 Air Services (K) Ltd, a well-known provider of passenger and cargo services to humanitarian, natural resources and government sectors in Africa , has ordered the Service Bulletin and conversion kits for their four Dash 8-100 aircraft and globally, will be the first operator for the Dash 8-100 Simplified Package Freighter. 748 Air Services (K) Ltd has also ordered the Simplified Package Freighter Service Bulletin and conversion kits for their three Dash 8-400 aircraft.

De Havilland Canada Logo (CNW Group/De Havilland Aircraft of Canada)

Headquartered at Wilson Airport in Nairobi, Kenya , 748 Air Services (K) Ltd distinguishes itself as an innovative and solution oriented company that effectively responds to demands presented within the industry.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has presented us with many challenges including broad government mandates that restrict the movements of both passengers and cargo for an indefinite duration. Movement has been limited to humanitarian cargo only. We have responded with Air Cargo solutions to support the humanitarian, natural resources and government sectors, who will benefit from the conversion of our four Dash 8-100 aircraft and three of our Dash 8-400 (Q400) aircraft into Simplified Package Freighters. We are extremely grateful to De Havilland Canada and Transport Canada for providing these solutions quickly," said Moses Mwangi , Managing Director, 748 Air Services (K) Ltd.

"We're delighted to announce 748 Air Services (K) Ltd as the first customer for the Dash 8-100 Simplified Package Freighter and thank them for their order which also includes conversion kits for their three Dash 8-400 aircraft. We commend them as they reconfigure some aircraft in their fleet to continue their excellent work delivering essential passenger and cargo services in the eastern and central regions of Africa ," said Todd Young , Chief Operating Officer, De Havilland Canada. "De Havilland Canada continues to be highly focused on providing solutions to our operators as they seek mechanisms to redeploy their fleets in response to COVID-19. It is gratifying to know that we are succeeding in creating opportunities for our operators in these challenging times."

Approved by Transport Canada, De Havilland Canada's Service Bulletins allow Dash 8-100/200, Dash 8-300 and Dash 8-400 aircraft to be quickly converted into Simplified Package Freighters by the removal of seats and seat track covers in the passenger cabins. The converted Dash 8-100/200, Dash 8-300 and Dash 8-400 aircraft provide total potential cargo capacities of up to 6,500 lb, up to 9,625 lb and up to 17,960 lb respectively.

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With its acquisition of the Dash 8 aircraft program, Longview Aviation Capital has proudly relaunched De Havilland Canada, one of Canada's most iconic brands. De Havilland Canada's portfolio includes support to the worldwide fleet of Dash 8-100/200/300/400 aircraft, as well as production and sales of the Dash 8-400 aircraft. With its low carbon footprint and operating costs, industry-leading passenger experience and jet-like performance, the Dash 8-400 aircraft, which seats up to 90 passengers, is the environmentally responsible choice for operators seeking optimal performance on regional routes. https://dehavilland.com

De Havilland, Dash 8, Dash 8-100/200/300 and Dash 8-400 are trademarks of De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited.

