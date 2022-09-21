De Havilland Canada to build airline manufacturing plant east of Calgary

·3 min read

CALGARY — De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd. announced plans Wednesday to build a new aircraft manufacturing plant east of Calgary that could eventually employ up to 1,500 people.

The company said the facility, dubbed De Havilland Field, is to be located in Wheatland County between the communities of Chestermere and Strathmore. De Havilland said it has acquired about 600 hectares of land in the area.

It said construction could begin as early as next year, with its first buildings operational by 2025 — though the project's full buildout could take years.

"This is a huge day for our company and for our customers past, present and future who rely on us to keep our airplanes flying," CEO Brian Chafe said at a news conference in Calgary.

"De Havilland Field will be a full aerospace campus, from aircraft manufacturing, assembly, delivery, research and development, educational facilities and distribution."

The plant is to be the site of final assembly for the DHC-515 Firefighter aircraft, DHC Twin Otter and the Dash 8-400 aircraft.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney called it a "banner day for Alberta's economy, for diversification in this province, for manufacturing and most importantly for the aviation sector."

He said aviation will be a major part of Alberta's future.

"Today, that dream comes through in technicolor with De Havilland Field, a cutting edge, world-leading aerospace campus that over the years to come could employ up to 1,500 Albertans in high-paying jobs."

Tanya Fir, the province's minister of jobs, economy and innovation, added that it was a "huge win" for the province.

"We wanted to find ways to leverage Alberta's strengths, like our available land close to logistical hubs and our young, skilled and motivated workforce, to find a path back to our position as Canada’s economic engine," she said in a statement.

"De Havilland's investment in Alberta, to help carry forward its aircraft into its second century of operations, proves that our plan is working."

Amber Link, reeve of Wheatland County, said she couldn't be more excited to have De Havilland make its permanent home in the rural area.

"Today is pivotal," she said. "The decision to build De Havilland Field in Wheatland is revolutionary in the diversification of our economy. The employment opportunities being created are significant and will capitalize on the long-standing strong work ethic that built Wheatland County.

"That same work ethic that built Wheatland County and Alberta will now build legendary planes."

Company co-owner Sherry Brydson said the full project will take a long time to complete and will depend on the growth trajectory of the business.

"De Havilland Field, like Rome — I have to warn you — won't be built in a day," she said. "We anticipate the full buildout will take somewhere between 10 and 15 years. We're planning to take it slowly and seriously … and we're going to make sure it works."

Company co-owner Rob McDonald said De Havilland doesn't need government handouts and aims to be self-sufficient.

"We need people to buy our planes. We don't really need or want support from the government."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2022.

Colette Derworiz, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Meta is reportedly putting some workers onto a '30-day list' that gives them a month to find a new role at the company — or leave

    A Meta spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal the practice is a way for Meta to keep talent it might otherwise have lost.

  • New York AG Letitia James is asking the feds to investigate Trump after finding his business practices 'plausibly' violated federal law

    James said she believes the conduct outlined in her office's civil lawsuit "violates federal criminal law," including bank fraud and false statements.

  • GLIMPSES: Zelenskyy calls out opponents of his video address

    UNITED NATIONS (AP) — It was the lone video speech at the U.N. General Assembly, and it came from someone who had an official excuse: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. While the summit returned fully in-person to U.N. headquarters in New York this year after a remote version in 2020 and a hybrid session last year, member states overwhelmingly voted last week to allow the head of the war-torn nation to address the hall. But there were a few holdouts. In his address Wednesday, Zelenskyy did

  • Deal that prevented rail strike still needs worker support

    OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A last-minute deal prevented a railroad strike for now, but many rail workers remain unhappy with working conditions, including some who protested outside their workplaces Wednesday ahead of votes to approve the new contracts. Handfuls of workers gathered outside railyards across the country in pickets organized by a newly formed workers group separate from the 12 unions that negotiated the deals last week with the major U.S. freight railroads. The protesters expressed dissati

  • Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

    Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,184.54, down 184.15 points) Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.69, or 2.37 per cent, to $69.51 on 7.4 million shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 30 cents, or 1.49 per cent, to $20.42 on seven million shares. CIBC (TSX:CM). Financials. Down 57 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $62.45 on 6.9 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 84 cen

  • AIMCo CEO says execs who force employees back to the office are 'tone-deaf'

    CALGARY — The CEO of one of Canada's largest institutional investors didn't mince words Wednesday when speaking about the recent push by some corporate leaders to order employees back to the office full-time. "I’m amazed at, frankly, how many tone-deaf, white male CEOs are saying, 'you must come back to the office.' I think they’re asking for fights with their employees," said Evan Siddall, head of the Alberta Investment Management Corp. (AIMCo) and a former CEO of the Canada Mortgage and Housin

  • Salesforce Co-CEO Bret Taylor: 'M&A will definitely be part of our future'

    Is Salesforce back on the hunt for big deals?

  • 3 dead after multiple stabbings in Toronto

    Three people were killed in two separate stabbings in Toronto late Tuesday and early Wednesday. The first incident happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue. According to police, two men were stabbed. One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. In a news release Wednesday afternoon, police said a 22-year-old Toronto man was charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault. He was scheduled to

  • Nevada wants feds to declare mothballed nuke dump plan dead

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — After a decade in limbo, Nevada is pressing U.S. nuclear regulators to finally kill a mothballed proposal to entomb the nation’s most radioactive waste beneath a windswept volcanic ridge north of Las Vegas. “The time has come to put this long-dormant and unproven federal project out of its misery,” the state said in a document submitted Tuesday to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission about to the Yucca Mountain project. “Fundamental fairness requires that this proceeding be ended i

  • Not making playoffs would be ‘a disaster’ for Canucks: coach

    VANCOUVER — After a too-long summer, the Vancouver Canucks are locked on a singular goal as they prepare for training camp. “Not making the playoffs would be a disaster for us,” head coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters Wednesday. “But to make the playoffs we have to do better and be more consistent over 82 games, not just 56 games or whatever the number was. … I would call it a failure if we didn't succeed in our goals this year.” The Canucks will be on the ice for training camp in Whistler Thur

  • The Fed has to balance its latest rate hike with trying not to tank the economy. Here's what to know.

    "Powell wants to be more predictable [than Volcker], and needs to see clear and convincing evidence of inflation coming down," an expert told Insider.

  • Salesforce Co-CEO Bret Taylor: 'CFOs have a lot of power right now'

    Salesforce Co-CEO Bret Taylor weighs in on the demand for software amid a rockier time for the global economy.

  • Police arrest hundreds of Russian protesters at 'no to war' gatherings after Putin announced drafting 300,000 more reservists

    Videos and photos show riot police aggressively detaining people, similar to scenes after Russia first invaded Ukraine in late February.

  • Toronto's Pearson Airport ranks low in customer satisfaction, again: survey

    A survey has found Toronto Pearson International Airport ranked among the lowest in customer satisfaction of all major North American airports for the second year running. The J.D. Power airport satisfaction survey found Pearson ranked 16 out of 20 in the mega airports category, which includes airports that see more than 33 million passengers a year. The ranking was based on a 1,000-point scale where Pearson received a score of 755, down 25 points from last year and 14 points below the average r

  • South Africa in electricity crisis, nationwide blackouts

    JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had an urgent meeting scheduled with his Cabinet on Wednesday to discuss the country’s electricity crisis, which has led to unprecedented levels of nationwide power blackouts in Africa's most developed economy. The troubled state-owned power utility Eskom, which produces about 95% of the country’s electricity, is implementing scheduled, rolling blackouts in an attempt to save electricity while struggling to keep its ageing and poorly ma

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Lennar, KB Home

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at stocks trending in today's after-hours session.

  • NATO's team in Albania to help on Iran-alleged cyberattack

    TIRANA, Albania (AP) — NATO sent a senior-level delegation to Albania on Wednesday to help the tiny Western Balkan country cope with the consequences of recent cyberattack that the government blamed on Iran. NATO said James Appathurai, the alliance's deputy assistant secretary general, led a team of experts to offer the member nation “political and practical support” and to tell officials from Albania’s defense and other security institutions they were not dealing with the attack alone. Albania

  • Eric Trump calls Letitia James 'most corrupt Attorney General in United States History' after she files fraud lawsuit against his family

    The former president's son, who is executive vice president of the Trump Organization, posted a video of James pledging to sue his father.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Lennar, KB Home, General Motors and more

    Top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said