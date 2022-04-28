Havila Shipping ASA: Sale of PSV vessels

Havila Shipping ASA

Havila Shipping has entered into agreements with buyer for sale of the PSV vessels Havila Aurora and Havila Fortune. The sale of the vessels is according to the present restructuring agreement. Havila Aurora was delivered to the buyer today. Havila Fortune is scheduled to be delivered within the next month. The Buyer has committed not to operate the vessels within the offshore sector. The sale will have limited effect on the company’s liquidity.

Contacts:

CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



