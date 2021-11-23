Havila Shipping ASA: Havi04 Notice from Written Resolution

Reference is made to the Summons for written resolution sent earlier today.

The Bond Trustee has informed the company that the Written Resolution has been resolved.

The Proposed Resolution for ISIN NO0010590441 was adopted according to the Bond Agreement.







Contacts:

CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706













This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



