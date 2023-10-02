'Havertz's ability doesn't match his numbers'

Kai Havertz Premier League stats

The Match of the Day panel discussed Arsenal's Kai Havertz after he was given a penalty to open his Gunners account during Saturday's 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth.

When asked about Havertz being given the penalty, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards said: "I love it. I really did. When Havertz steps up you think - 'just what he needs, a bit of confidence'.

"Things haven't gone well for him, I know that even though he scored that goal in the Champions League final but since that moment we haven't seen the best of him. I really like him, I think he's got something, he's got a lot of talent.

"But his stats aren't good enough."

Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer added: "There's definitely a player in there, but when you look at his ability - that doesn't match his numbers. He's going to play his part but as a regular, I don't think so."

