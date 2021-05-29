Havertz Takes Chelsea to Champions League Title Against Man City

Chelsea won their second UEFA Champions League title as German Kai Havertz scored the winner against Pep Guardiola and Manchester City in Porto.

Interestingly, Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel, who joined the club in the final week of January, was on the losing end of this fixture with Paris Saint-Germain.

The contest was Chelsea’s first appearance in the final since their 2012 triumph over Bayern Munich in Munich, and third overall. Man City’s defeat in the final means Sergio Aguero will not finish his career at the club on a high. The Argentine, who is expected to sign with Barcelona soon, came on as a substitute in the final stages of the second half.

The London club, considered the underdog in the contest, got the better of the opening exchanges even though Timo Werner continued to struggle with his finishing. Chelsea successfully kept City at bay, not allowing them to settle down and get their passing game going.

Shortly before half time, Mason Mount took possession from Ben Chilwell and played a defence splitting pass, leaving City’s high line floundering. Havertz waltzed through the lines, bearing down on the area and hurdling the onrushing Ederson before putting the ball into an empty net.

City, who lost Kevin de Bruyne around the hour mark due to a head injury after a clash with Antonio Rudiger, hardly ever troubled the Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.

6 - Chelsea have lifted the trophy in six of their seven major European finals in their history - with this their fourth European success in the Roman Abramovich era alone (Champions League in 2020-21 & 2011-12, Europa League in 2012-13 & 2018-19). Glory. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/HcdNKf8pXm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2021

USA’s Christian Pulisic made history in the 66th minute, becoming the first American male to appear in a UCL final when he was subbed on for Werner, and nearly made an immediate impact but saw his dink over Ederson to go well wide of the post.

Story continues

Pep, who started off with a rather surprisingly attacking line-up, brought on Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus and Aguero but in vain as Kante and co slammed the doors shut.

This was Pep Guardiola’s first defeat in a cup final as manager of Man City and his third defeat to German manager Thomas Tuchel. Co-incidentally, the last three managers to win the men’s Champions League have been German.

. Read more on Football by The Quint.Havertz Takes Chelsea to Champions League Title Against Man CityCyclone ‘Yaas’ Took Everything Away: Ground Report From Bengal . Read more on Football by The Quint.