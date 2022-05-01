They haven’t finished college, but 3 students are running for office in South Carolina

Caitlin Byrd
·11 min read

At first, the college sophomore didn’t tell her parents what she had done.

Sydney Clinton paced back and forth outside the State Election Commission Office in downtown Columbia, clutching her iPhone after she sent a message in the family group chat. She texted her mom, “Call me ASAP.”

She hoped they would understand. Her phone rang.

“Mommy, I’m OK. Nothing’s wrong, but don’t be mad,” Clinton said, according to her mother. “I filed to run for the District 98 State House seat against Chris Murphy,” the Dorchester Republican who chairs the House Judiciary Committee.

If elected, Clinton would become the youngest person sworn into the South Carolina Legislature in history. She would also be balancing her political duties in the State House with the academic demands of completing her sociology degree at the University of South Carolina.

And she’s not alone. This year, three college students are running on the Democratic ticket to become lawmakers in the South Carolina State House, a legislative body where, in 2019, the average age was 55.

These undergraduates are pitching themselves as unique representatives who can speak for a generation that, until now, has been encouraged to vote but has rarely been involved in the very political decisions that will impact their futures.

If elected, all have promised to fight for improvements to South Carolina’s public schools, which they are all products of, and want to address the state’s teacher shortage, among other issues.

All of them have a connection to the Charleston area. Two are already their party’s nominee for the general election. Only one of them can legally drink.

“It goes to show you there is not only a creativeness and idealism that goes along with being young, but also a courageousness,” said South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Trav Robertson. “They’re not just going to sit by and talk about the problems and issues that face us, but they are going to step up and try to create the solutions to fix them.”

Can they do this?

In Murrells Inlet, Ryan Thompson, a 21-year-old graduating senior at the College of Charleston, is running for the open Horry County seat represented by outgoing Republican Russell Fry.

Fry is now challenging U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, in an intensifying GOP primary.

In Mount Pleasant, 20-year-old Stephen Hilton, a senior at the University of South Carolina, announced his candidacy last year to run for the coastal Charleston County seat currently held by Republican Joe Bustos, a lawmaker who is 51 years older than him.

And it’s all entirely legal.

In South Carolina, candidates must be 21 if they want to run for a seat in the House of Representatives. Candidates only need to meet that age requirement by the time of the election, under state law.

Clinton makes the cut. Her birthday is Sept. 18.

She also submitted all the necessary paperwork for her candidacy three minutes before the noon deadline last month. She paid the $208 filing fee. She sought counsel from the leader of the S.C. Democratic Party and her fellow Dorchester County Democrats.

Only after it was official did Clinton tell her parents she was going to be on the ballot.

“As a father, you know, she’s no longer a 20-year-old college kid. When she filed that paperwork, she became a 20-year-old adult and that’s sad to me,” her dad, Steve Clinton, said of the mixed emotions he initially had about his oldest daughter becoming a candidate in South Carolina. “There’s a loss of innocence and there’s no turning back. She’s put herself in the public eye.”

But more than anything, her father said he’s proud. He called his daughter “the change agent we so desperately need.”

Murphy, the lawmaker Clinton is trying to unseat, is a Republican incumbent who first took office in 2011, when Clinton was 10. But no one, she points out, has challenged Murphy on a general election ballot since 2016.

“South Carolina is facing a litany of issues that we can’t afford to just keep ignoring,” Clinton said. “And so I decided why not do this? Why not step up to give District 98 a choice in who represents them?”

Murphy, 53, said he is not focused on his general election fight right now, as he is facing a Republican primary challenger.

“The seat doesn’t belong to me, it belongs to the people of House District 98. Every two years, they get the opportunity to elect their representative. I’m encouraged, honestly, to see younger people taking part in the political process,” Murphy said.

Thompson, who is graduating from the College of Charleston in May and running for House District 106 in Horry County, said he, too, wants to give voters in his district an option — especially young voters who have grown disillusioned by American politics.

Thompson, who has volunteered and worked on presidential, congressional and local races since 2017, said one of his campaign strategies is to register as many high school students as he can to vote this year, whether they are Republicans or Democrats.

But this campaign is also personal for him.

Democrat Ryan Thompson, a senior at College of Charleston, smiles for a photo with his mom, Lori, after he filed to run for office in State House District 106. Thompson, 21, said his mom drove him to the filing office. &#x00201c;She was not necessarily my chaperon, but it was nice to have her there with me. She has been my biggest cheerleader,&#x00201d; Thompson said.
Democrat Ryan Thompson, a senior at College of Charleston, smiles for a photo with his mom, Lori, after he filed to run for office in State House District 106. Thompson, 21, said his mom drove him to the filing office. “She was not necessarily my chaperon, but it was nice to have her there with me. She has been my biggest cheerleader,” Thompson said.

Thompson identifies as a gay man. One of the reasons he got interested in politics is because South Carolina does not have a hate crime law.

“Growing up as a queer individual in this state makes you feel very powerless. When your elected officials enact policies that disproportionately discriminate against you and tell you what you can and can’t do as an individual, it’s very frustrating and disheartening. For me, I was tired of feeling like I didn’t have a choice in the future that I was going to have,” he said.

Hilton, who announced his candidacy last summer, has already encountered some frustrations on the campaign trail.

Unlike Clinton and Thompson, Hilton has to make it through a June 14 primary. He’s running against 41-year-old Dave Artushin for his party’s nomination.

When Artushin announced his candidacy in late March, his press release claimed he was expected to be the only Democratic candidate in the race. That frustrated Hilton, who launched his campaign in July 2021.

“My primary candidate is the example of feeling kind of ignored because of my age,” Hilton said. “He just wants to ignore that this young vigorous guy is running. I get that sometimes people think I’m too young, but there are others who want to see change and want me to bring this perspective to the State House.”

Hilton, an engineering student who is on track to graduate from the University of South Carolina in December, said most of his classmates tell him they have no interest in staying in the Palmetto State.

“I want them to stay in South Carolina and keep their skills here, and grow our industry, especially in the Lowcountry, which is more tourism-based right now,” Hilton said. “COVID showed us that we need that backup of industry, and I really want to help grow that engineering and science fields that could give people an opportunity to stay and live the life they want.”

In an interview, Artushin clarified that it is “wonderful to see young people just starting off in life pursuing public service and wanting to be a part of our Democracy.” He added that he would like to see more young candidates running for political office moving forward.

“Stephen Hilton and I, because we’re both Democrats, we probably share a lot of similar opinions on certain issues but it’s obvious we are both very different candidates,” Artushin said. “I think being a father and husband and a professional with over 20 years of life experience and work experience under my belt gives me a more diverse and pragmatic view of the issues that face District 112.”

Bustos, the Republican incumbent, said in an interview Friday that he welcomed seeing college students running as candidates, even if it means they are challenging him.

“It’s interesting to get different points of view, and for the voters to see that is good. It may even be in my favor because the one thing I do have is experience with going on 15 years of elected office now, and I understand people have to start somewhere. I don’t begrudge them,” he said. “I tip my hat to them.”

Sydney Clinton, center, joins Majority Whip U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, and then-U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston, at Charleston&#x002019;s Emanuel AME Church in 2019 to support a legislative effort to close the so-called &#x00201c;Charleston loophole.&#x00201d;
Sydney Clinton, center, joins Majority Whip U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, and then-U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston, at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church in 2019 to support a legislative effort to close the so-called “Charleston loophole.”

Can they win?

South Carolina voters have shown a willingness to take a chance on college students who step up to run for State House seats.

Republican Brandon Newton was getting his undergraduate degree at the University of South Carolina when he became a candidate for his Lancaster County seat in 2016. He won, and went on to win reelection in 2018 and 2020.

Now he is his party’s chief majority whip in the House, where he serves on the judiciary and rules committees.

And in 1978, when he was a 20-year-old college student in the middle of his junior year at Clemson University, David Beasley ran for a seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives as a Democrat.

In a controversial primary contest, he beat an eight-year veteran of the General Assembly by a narrow 10-vote margin and went on to win in November. Beasley transferred to the University of South Carolina and, during his 13 years in the State House, went on to serve as the youngest speaker pro tempore and majority leader in the nation.

In 1994, he was elected governor of South Carolina as a Republican. Beasley is now the executive director for the United Nations’ World Food Program, and, in 2020, he accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of the organization.

Though he was not in college at the time, in 2006 Bakari Sellers made history when he became the youngest African American elected official in the nation when he joined the South Carolina Legislature at age 22.

This year, Democratic political watchers say the House District 98 race could be more competitive than in years past.

Robertson points out that women currently make up 55% of registered voters in House District 98, represented by Murphy, and it is a voter base Clinton can uniquely tap into as a female candidate herself.

Lachlan McIntosh, a Charleston-based Democratic political consultant who is not affiliated with any of these campaigns, said redistricting could also make the Dorchester County seat highly competitive, with one analysis showing Republicans could make up about 51% of the district’s voter base this year.

But Murphy has represented the district for more than a decade. He also has about $33,000 in his campaign account compared to Clinton’s $4,000.

While he must first face a challenger in his party’s June primary, Murphy said he is not worried about the seat flipping anytime soon.

“Remember, I was in charge of redistricting,” the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee said. “They can try to spin it that way, but I can tell you it’s not 51%republican, and I feel confident will remain a Republican seat.”

Though Clinton and her fellow collegiate candidates acknowledge the challenges ahead as Democrats running in a state where Republicans regularly dominate political races, they are hopeful voters will give them a fair shot.

They are all belong to Generation Z, the current youngest generation of adults born since 1996.

Clinton was born a week after the the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

But Clinton and Thompson also represent a generation who are growing up and running for public office after they were first compelled to speak out after another American tragedy: The 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead in Parkland, Florida.

Clinton and Thompson were both leaders in local March for Our Lives chapters in South Carolina. In their House candidacies, both are advocating for gun reform measures, like closing the so-called Charleston loophole and expanding the background check period.

“It’s critical that we recognize the power that young people have, and the passion that young people have. I think oftentimes, so many people discount us because of our age, and then they want to, you know, on the flip side, talk about how young people don’t care,” Clinton said.

At her campaign kickoff event in Summerville last week, Clinton looked out at the crowd who gathered at Kickin’ Chicken. Her mom was there, recording the moment on her red iPhone. Her dad wore a royal blue T-shirt that said, “Sydney Clinton for District 98.”

“The time is now to embrace a new generation of leadership so that we can create this place of progress, sustainability and innovation that we all so deeply deserve,” Clinton said.

She beamed as she stepped back and looked out at the crowd cheering her onward.

Clinton’s younger sister, Shelby, was also there.

And when Shelby votes in her first general election this November, she will have the opportunity to vote for her big sister, a candidate who is just three years older than her.

Stephen Hilton, 20, a senior at the University of South Carolina, Sydney Clinton, 20, a rising junior at the University of South Carolina, and Ryan Thompson, 21, a senior at College of Charleston are three college students running for South Carolina House seats in District 112 in Charleston County, District 98 in Dorchester County and House District 106 in Horry County, respectively.
Stephen Hilton, 20, a senior at the University of South Carolina, Sydney Clinton, 20, a rising junior at the University of South Carolina, and Ryan Thompson, 21, a senior at College of Charleston are three college students running for South Carolina House seats in District 112 in Charleston County, District 98 in Dorchester County and House District 106 in Horry County, respectively.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • Canada finishes 2nd to top-ranked Australia in women's rugby 7s group play in B.C.

    The weather co-operated for Canada's critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the late try and took

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • Don't sleep on the Boston Bruins

    Despite the strength in depth of the Atlantic Division, Boston may land a favourable first-round matchup if they face Carolina, who are down to their third-choice goaltender, and if they progress, the Bruins would likely be considered favourite against either the Rangers or Penguins.&nbsp;

  • Boston Red Sox top Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 to end four-game losing skid

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to search for small victories Wednesday after dropping a 7-1 decision to the Boston Red Sox. Starter Ross Stripling threw a season-high five innings, the team's high-leverage relievers got a much-needed break and backup infielder Gosuke Katoh doubled in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. There was little else to choose from as the Blue Jays had an uneventful performance after the dramatics of a walk-off win a night earlier. Stripling, init

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June to take over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during a three-year rebuilding effort. The veteran coach previously led Florida to the Atlantic Division title in 2016, Vegas to the Pacific Division title and the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, and guided Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world championships last year. Gallant has c

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • How Nick Nurse rallied the Raptors after going down 3-0 to Sixers

    “If somebody could do it, it’d be us.”

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Canadian NHL fans primed to return to arenas after long playoff absence

    The Toronto Maple Leafs haven't suited up for playoff game in front of more than a handful of fans in over 1,100 days. The wait has been similar for the Calgary Flames. The Edmonton Oilers, meanwhile, have gone nearly five years since their last playoff contest before a live crowd. COVID-19 restrictions pushed the NHL behind closed doors and inside its 2020 post-season Toronto and Edmonton bubbles. Near-capacity arenas started to return south of the border in time for last season's playoffs, but