'I haven’t experienced anything like this,' says Scales

Celtic "played as a single unit" in their win against Rangers, according to Liam Scales, who struggled to put into words his joy in the aftermath of his 'player of the match' performance.

Sunday's 1-0 victory at Ibrox was the centre-back's first taste of the derby, and he summed it up as "brilliant".

“I’m tired, but I’m feeling great," he told CelticTV. "It was a great win and a good performance and great to get another clean sheet.

"It’s special to do it here, it’s the first time I’ve played here for Celtic. It was brilliant. It’s amazing. I haven’t experienced anything like this and the intensity and the magnitude of the fixture, which is huge. It’s hard to put into words.

“They had chances but they threw men forward and you have to expect them to create. We defended well and Joe came up with some brilliant saves and showed his experience.

“We dug in for each other. We didn’t play as individuals, we played as a single unit and that’s what won us the game."