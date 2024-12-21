We haven’t achieved anything yet – Nuno remaining grounded despite Forest rise

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo said his team have not “achieved anything yet” after they ended Brentford’s unbeaten record at the Gtech Community Stadium to consolidate their place in the Premier League top four.

Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga scored goals in either half to send Forest to a 2-0 win, their third victory in a row in the league as they continued their remarkable transformation from relegation candidates last season to European contenders.

Goalkeeper Matz Sels produced a stunning save in the second half to deny Kristoffer Ajer though it was not without a touch of fortune, deflecting the ball away with his face from point-blank range.

“We started well, realising Brentford are very strong at home,” said Nuno. “The team was mature enough to understand that and be stable and compact, then trying to have control of the game. Overall a very good performance.

“I think there’s a lot of room for improvement. Our message is not about the table, it’s about improving the team, finding solutions. We didn’t achieve anything yet, it’s a still a very long way to go, starting against Tottenham (on Boxing Day). It’s going to be very hard.”

This was a seventh league win in 10 for Forest and it is growing difficult to ignore the challenge they pose to the more established clubs looking to finish in the top four.

In the first half they were fortunate to avoid falling behind through their own defensive lapses, first when Mikkel Damsgaard was left free inside the box to shoot from Yoane Wissa’s cutback, then when defenders Murillo and Morato conspired in comical defending to present Wissa with a volley which he steered over the bar.

Thereafter Forest steadied themselves and either side of half-time produced the game’s two decisive moments.

Neco Williams was picked out wide on the left by Callum Hudson-Odoi, and after his cross had been narrowly missed by Chris Wood arriving in the box, onto the scene sprang Aina to meet it first time and sweep Forest ahead.

Keane-Lewis Potter, standing in at left-back in Thomas Frank’s injury-ridden defence, miscontrolled badly from a Forest ball over the top, presenting the ball to Elanga who cut infield and bent the ball past Mark Flekken to seal it.

It ended Brentford’s wonderful run of seven wins from eight at home as they became the first team to leave west London with a clean sheet.

It added to victories achieved at Old Trafford and at Anfield whilst they also took a point away from Stamford Bridge.

“It says a lot about the way we are working,” said Nuno. “From the beginning we realised there were so many things to improve and still are, but very proud of the players. We push them every day and demand very much. We want to compete well, we want to make things right.”

Brentford boss Frank reflected on a game he felt his side are unfortunate to lose.

“It’s a result business, it’s definitely more fun to win,” he said. “Our performance was good, I think we dominated large spells and were on top against the time that are third in the table. We lacked cutting edge offensively but created dangerous situations.

“What we gave away in this game was very little, in that sense we were very good defensively. Nottingham defended very well.”