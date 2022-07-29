Haven by Emma Donoghue review: living off-grid in 7th-century Ireland

Lucy Scholes
·4 min read
The ruins of Cluain Mhic Nóis monastery, Ireland - Alamy
The ruins of Cluain Mhic Nóis monastery, Ireland - Alamy

A new era in historical fiction is upon us; these days, the Middle Ages are all the rage! For some, it’s an opportunity to look at an old story through a new lens. In last year’s Matrix, Lauren Groff brought the spirited Marie de France back to life as the empowered leader of a sisterhood of nuns in a 12th-century abbey; while Katherine J Chen’s Joan – published earlier this month – is a grand historical epic and feminist celebration of France’s most famous girl warrior. For other novelists, however, the dirt and the darkness appears to be the draw, as seen in Ottessa Moshfegh’s Lapvona, a bleak portrait of pain, suffering and filth in a fictional medieval village in Eastern Europe. Haven, latest novel from Emma Donoghue, the Booker-shortlisted author of Room (2010), is cut from similar cloth; it’s a grim and grisly tale of monastic privation and isolation in seventh-century Ireland.

The Cluain Mhic Nóis monastery is used to welcoming visitors, but few are as impressive as Artt, a famed “soldier for Christ,” responsible – or so the rumour goes – for converting entire tribes of Picts, Franks and Lombards. He speaks many tongues, and has read many books. He can do complex sums in his head, and navigate by the stars. Everyone’s a little in awe of him, even the Abbot, which explains why, when Artt bangs on the old man’s door in the middle of the night, insisting that he’s been instructed in a dream to take two monks and found a retreat on an uninhabited island, the Abbot shrugs his shoulders and gives the men his blessing.

Joining Artt in his “sacred wandering” are Old Cormac – “tough old meat,” ready to turn his hand to most tasks – and Trian, a “strange” boy, not yet 20, who’s prone to daydreaming. The unlikely trio end up on Great Skellig, a rocky outcrop that rears up out of the Atlantic Ocean, “awful in majesty” and covered in birds. Artt is elated – he sees only a gigantic cathedral, “ready for its priest” – but neither Cormac nor Trian are quite so thrilled at the prospect of the gruelling, sequestered life that awaits them. They’re both devout, though, so they do their best to serve their new Superior faithfully.

Artt’s a curious creation. For a man who’s introduced as being in possession of “the bearing of a warrior king,” for much of the book, he’s oddly uncharismatic; more of a nagging killjoy than an animating luminary. I kept waiting for the story to devolve into a psychologically rich portrait of religious mania, or some kind of complex battle of wills, but instead it’s a largely plodding tale; a sort of guide to living off the grid seventh-century-style, complete with extended descriptions of stone carving, the importance of mulch in a garden, and using bad seafood as fishing bait. There are whispers of something more dramatic. Artt’s insistence that pain is “a privilege, a gift, a grace” (useful, since life on the island offers up more than its fair share of opportunities to test one’s piety); and the rather stagey but underdeveloped subplot involving Trian’s reluctance to disrobe in front of his companions. Ultimately, the atmosphere of ominous portent promises more than it delivers.

What is excellent though is Donoghue’s evocative, often suitably unnerving descriptions of the island itself; a testament to the powers of her imagination because, as she explains in the afterword, the pandemic prevented her from ever actually setting foot on the real-life landmass (off the coast of County Kerry) from which she drew inspiration. She deftly captures the elemental nature of the relationship between her protagonists and the natural world; how it’s both their benefactor and their tormentor, a source of life, but also of death. Adrift at sea, before they know where they’re heading, Cormac marvels at the “appalling breadth” of the water all around them, “one maw eternally drinking and spewing,” he thinks as he shivers, wrapping his inadequate, bird-fouled robes around him.

Haven is certainly a more intriguing take on the lockdown novel than many we’ve seen so far, but don’t expect to take much solace in the world found therein.

Haven is published by Picador at £16.99. To order your copy for £14.99 call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to one-year, $3-million deal

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday. Puljujarvi played 65 games this past season and set career highs in points (36) and assists (22). He his 14 goals fell one goal short of his career high. The five-year veteran added another three points in 16 playoff games during the team's run to the Western Conference finals. A fourth-overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in 259 career games with Edmont

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Morales-Williams persevered through pandemic to become one of Canada's top sprinters

    Virtually every day after COVID-19 closed high schools and shuttered sports facilities in Ontario, Christopher Morales-Williams would get dressed as if he was going to track practice. Instead, the 17-year-old from Toronto would go for a long run alone. He started at two kilometres and worked his way up to 12 -- which is virtually a marathon for a sprinter. "I was just so used to the routine of practice. So, I went for long runs, it's really all I could do. I just kept doing mileage, every single

  • PHF expansion Montreal signs first seven players for upcoming season

    MONTREAL — The Premier Hockey Federation's newest expansion team in Montreal has signed its first seven players for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Montreal signed forwards Ann-Sophie Bettez, Kim Deschenes, Jade Downie-Landry, Alexandra Labelle, Sarah Lefort, and Kristina Shanahan. The team also signed defender Brigitte Laganiere. “This is a very exciting step forward for the foundation of the PHF in Montreal and across the province of Quebec,” team president Kevin Raphael said in a statement. “Thi

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI