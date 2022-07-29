Haven by Emma Donoghue review: living off-grid in 7th-century Ireland

The ruins of Cluain Mhic Nóis monastery, Ireland - Alamy

A new era in historical fiction is upon us; these days, the Middle Ages are all the rage! For some, it’s an opportunity to look at an old story through a new lens. In last year’s Matrix, Lauren Groff brought the spirited Marie de France back to life as the empowered leader of a sisterhood of nuns in a 12th-century abbey; while Katherine J Chen’s Joan – published earlier this month – is a grand historical epic and feminist celebration of France’s most famous girl warrior. For other novelists, however, the dirt and the darkness appears to be the draw, as seen in Ottessa Moshfegh’s Lapvona, a bleak portrait of pain, suffering and filth in a fictional medieval village in Eastern Europe. Haven, latest novel from Emma Donoghue, the Booker-shortlisted author of Room (2010), is cut from similar cloth; it’s a grim and grisly tale of monastic privation and isolation in seventh-century Ireland.

The Cluain Mhic Nóis monastery is used to welcoming visitors, but few are as impressive as Artt, a famed “soldier for Christ,” responsible – or so the rumour goes – for converting entire tribes of Picts, Franks and Lombards. He speaks many tongues, and has read many books. He can do complex sums in his head, and navigate by the stars. Everyone’s a little in awe of him, even the Abbot, which explains why, when Artt bangs on the old man’s door in the middle of the night, insisting that he’s been instructed in a dream to take two monks and found a retreat on an uninhabited island, the Abbot shrugs his shoulders and gives the men his blessing.

Joining Artt in his “sacred wandering” are Old Cormac – “tough old meat,” ready to turn his hand to most tasks – and Trian, a “strange” boy, not yet 20, who’s prone to daydreaming. The unlikely trio end up on Great Skellig, a rocky outcrop that rears up out of the Atlantic Ocean, “awful in majesty” and covered in birds. Artt is elated – he sees only a gigantic cathedral, “ready for its priest” – but neither Cormac nor Trian are quite so thrilled at the prospect of the gruelling, sequestered life that awaits them. They’re both devout, though, so they do their best to serve their new Superior faithfully.

Artt’s a curious creation. For a man who’s introduced as being in possession of “the bearing of a warrior king,” for much of the book, he’s oddly uncharismatic; more of a nagging killjoy than an animating luminary. I kept waiting for the story to devolve into a psychologically rich portrait of religious mania, or some kind of complex battle of wills, but instead it’s a largely plodding tale; a sort of guide to living off the grid seventh-century-style, complete with extended descriptions of stone carving, the importance of mulch in a garden, and using bad seafood as fishing bait. There are whispers of something more dramatic. Artt’s insistence that pain is “a privilege, a gift, a grace” (useful, since life on the island offers up more than its fair share of opportunities to test one’s piety); and the rather stagey but underdeveloped subplot involving Trian’s reluctance to disrobe in front of his companions. Ultimately, the atmosphere of ominous portent promises more than it delivers.

What is excellent though is Donoghue’s evocative, often suitably unnerving descriptions of the island itself; a testament to the powers of her imagination because, as she explains in the afterword, the pandemic prevented her from ever actually setting foot on the real-life landmass (off the coast of County Kerry) from which she drew inspiration. She deftly captures the elemental nature of the relationship between her protagonists and the natural world; how it’s both their benefactor and their tormentor, a source of life, but also of death. Adrift at sea, before they know where they’re heading, Cormac marvels at the “appalling breadth” of the water all around them, “one maw eternally drinking and spewing,” he thinks as he shivers, wrapping his inadequate, bird-fouled robes around him.

Haven is certainly a more intriguing take on the lockdown novel than many we’ve seen so far, but don’t expect to take much solace in the world found therein.

