Havelock Country Jamboree grounds up for sale

HAVELOCK — After a year of speculation surrounding the fate of the Havelock Country Jamboree, the property that has long hosted the storied music festival has been put up for sale — leaving frustrated ticket-holders of the cancelled event with even more doubt as to whether or not they’ll be able to recoup their money.

Rogers & Trainor Commercial Realty Inc. recently listed six properties — most of which have supported jamboree festivities, including 116 County Rd. 48, a 200-plus acre property listed at $4,350,000.

The property was “formerly used as the main grounds for the Havelock Country Jamboree,” consisting of two separate parcels of land. The site offers frontage on both County Road 48 and Mary Street, complete with “significant hydro and road infrastructure throughout,” according to the listing.

The property’s current zoning allows for a wide range of uses, including music festivals, exhibitions, medical clinics, restaurants. entertainment venues and more. Currently, the property is also designated as “future development” in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township’s Official Plan.

With a $3,600,000 price tag, the parcel of land nearby at 9 County Rd. 48 is also up for sale, while $3,500,000 is the asking price for 382 County Rd. 48.

There is a $1 million price tag on the parcel of land at O Mary St. The site “benefits from significant in-place hydro infrastructure installed to service the former Havelock Country Jamboree lands,” states the realty listing.

For $440,000, 125 County Rd. 48 is also on the market while 0 County Rd. is up for sale at $150,000, a site situated across from the former Jamboree grounds.

All of the parcels went up for sale Friday.

According to Sina Tahamtan, a sales representative at Rogers & Trainor Commercial Realty Inc., the six properties can be purchased separately, or buyers can opt to buy 12 County Rd. 48 — the 470-acre former Havelock Country Jamboree real estate portfolio for $13,040,000.

“Most of the for-sale lands were used as grounds in connection with the jamboree. The site at 9 County Rd. 48 with frontage along Highway 7, the lands were also used during the jamboree event for overflow for trailers and campers. The parcel on Mary Street, that’s the main entrance into the jamboree grounds,” said Tahamtan.

“The parcels are extremely unique and allow for a range of different uses per current zoning, with other permitted uses outside current zoning being possible subject to planning approvals,” Tahamtan said.

“Our hope is to ultimately attract a buyer that will use it in a way that will provide long-term economic, social, and cultural benefit to the community ... be it as future special events land (music festival, fairs, exhibitions, carnivals, etc.), or some form of thoughtful/beneficial development that will have a lasting positive impact on the community.”

The listing of the property is the latest development in a long line of controversies that have plagued the summer festival.

In 2020 and 2021, the jamboree was axed due to the pandemic, but organizers promised to honour tickets.

Then, in April of last year, when concertgoers were eager to attend the 2022 jamboree after the two-year hiatus, dates for the four-day festival were released. But a lineup of performers wasn’t announced.

Ticket-holders began demanding their money back as speculation swirled about whether the 2022 Havelock Country Jamboree would go ahead.

Fans’ fears were confirmed in June 2022, when organizers pulled the plug on the jamboree for the third consecutive year. The move shocked ticket-holders.

The bad news didn’t end there. Adding fuel to the fire, fans were left roiled when organizers stated on the jamboree’s website that “We are uncertain as to what will happen for 2023 at this time and are working to figure everything out.”

With the 2022 jamboree nixed and the 2023 festival in-limbo, frustrated and fed up fans created a Facebook group dubbed “Havelock Country Jamboree,” where ticket-holders decried a lack of communication, transparency and accountability from jamboree organizers.

The online hub was filled with stories from angry would-be concertgoers who spent thousands of dollars on tickets and campsites. Many group members shared a similar story: their calls and emails to organizers went unanswered, and their repeated attempts to collect refunds for their tickets were unsuccessful.

By March, many ticket-holders had attempted to recoup their expenses through their credit card companies. Some were successful, but many others weren’t so lucky.

With no updates or new information posted on the jamboree’s website, several ticket-holders took to social media to express their frustration, characterizing the lack of refunds as fraud and theft. Some online commenters called for a criminal investigation and suggested filing a class-action lawsuit.

Members of the Havelock Country Jamboree Facebook group, which has amassed more than 12,000 users, weighed in on the sale of the jamboree property.

“I think it’s terrible that it’s no longer one of the best festivals in Canada and it’s pathetic that so many (spent money on tickets and sites and have not received refunds),” said an individual who identified himself as a jamboree volunteer.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner