Have Paddy Power pranked football fans once more with horrendous Huddersfield kit

Huddersfield Town have released their new home kit for the 2019/20 season with many questioning, is it a joke?

The betting company are very much known for their pranks, but is this one of them?

The crest has been moved to make way for a huge sash across it with new sponsors Paddy Power written down it.

I hope this is a joke! That’s absolutely horrendous — Harry Aston (@Hjaston) July 17, 2019

😂😂😂😂 is this a joke? Looks horrendous. Looks like a ‘team bride’ sash that they wear on hen parties — Carl Murphy (@CarlM1979) July 17, 2019

Paddy Power: Ruining jokes and football kits since 1988 — Villan's Opinions (@VillansOpinions) July 17, 2019

Huddersfield Town’s Commercial Director Sean Jarvis said they’ve gone for a ‘modern twist’ on how to feature the sponsor.

“The kit launch is a big day for many supporters, who are keen to see what the team will be running out in during the coming season.

“We’ve gone for a really modern twist on how we feature the famous Paddy Power logo. Paddy Power is a very forward-thinking, innovative company – that’s one of the main reasons that we’re so excited to work with them – the new ‘sash’ style logo is really eye-catching, and helps maintain our reputation as being innovators too.”

After the news of the launch and the sight of it sinking in, fans started researching the sponsorship rules and are now certain it’s another Paddy Power wind up.

The job title of the person who sent round the Paddy Power press release about @htafcdotcom new shirt. pic.twitter.com/8FBnPHdnA7 — Ashley Broadley (@AshBroadley) July 17, 2019

