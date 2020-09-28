Have I Got News For You: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The Show As It Celebrates 30 Years On Air

For the last three decades, Have I Got News For You has been on hand to offer a sideways look at the week’s headlines, with no politician or celebrity safe from the acerbic wit of Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.

The satirical panel show’s enduring popularity has meant it is now celebrating its 30th anniversary, with its 60th series due to kick off next week.

To mark the milestone, we’re delving into the HIGNFY history books to bring you some surprising facts and figures you may not have known about the show...

View photos Have I Got News For You team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton (Photo: BBC) More

1. There have been 524 episodes of Have I Got News For You, spread out over 59 series since its debut episode on 28 September 1990.

2. There have now been more episodes hosted by guest presenters than by the original host Angus Deayton, who left in 2002.

Angus hosted 198 episodes of HIGNFY, while 326 episodes have been fronted by others.

View photos Angus Deyton was the original host of Have I Got News For You (Photo: BBC) More

3. Across those 326 episodes, 115 different people have sat in the host’s seat.

4. Alexander Armstrong holds the record for most guest host appearances on the show, at 34. He is followed by Jo Brand, who has guest hosted 24 times.

5. Andy Hamilton holds the record for most frequent guest, with 24 appearances on the panel.

View photos Alexander Armstrong has guest hosted the show the most (Photo: BBC) More

6. Team captain Ian Hislop is the only person to have appeared in every single episode of Have I Got News For You.

Story continues