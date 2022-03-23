Havana Rose Liu’s Aspen Getaway With Chanel

Rising actress and Brooklyn native Havana Rose Liu, currently seen in Hulu movie “No Exit,” took a break from city life last week for a snowy Aspen getaway courtesy of Chanel. The 25-year-old takes WWD behind the scenes of her chic trip, which featured pink Chanel snowsuits and lessons on wildlife, below.

“Day One, Morning. Went for a stroll in some of the best boots I’ve ever seen, and came up with a tongue twister — I wished there was a way to walk where I could and would watch the soles of my own two feet.”

More from WWD

“Day One, post walk. Cyndle and Sascha make magic with Chanel. Hmm? Oh fine, one more little rhyming thing, just for you. Cyndle and Sascha surely made me feel so special, like a sparkling smart snowy princess. Truly, though, this is me after waking up at 4 a.m., and after taking two planes. They make magic.”

“Day One, evening. Walking to the Chanel Ephemeral Boutique. Snow princess.”

“Day Two. Post morning ski, arriving at the Dunbar Ranch for snowy fun. Truth is, I thought Aspen would be really cold. It was not. It was almost hot. Dunbar Ranch was kind of like a snowy beach party. By the end of the day my cheeks were as pink as my snowsuit.” - Credit: Getty Images

Getty Images

“Day Two, afternoon. Making friends. This is Bryan Dieterich. He was telling me about the bears.”

“Day Two, evening. This pink is delicious. If there had been a sunset I might have just leapt off the ground and believed the sky would acknowledge me as one of its own — a sibling, a kindred spirit if you will. Maybe I would have been able to suspend there, pink in pink, in midair. Thank you Chanel.”

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.