The trailer for Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor will give you nightmares

Remember how ridiculously scary Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House was? We're still over here having nightmares about the scene where Bent Neck Lady Nell, looking all creepy with her rotting, sunken face, appears out of nowhere to let out a blood-curdling scream when her sisters are fighting in the car. Well, show creator Mike Flanagan has said the second season ~The Haunting of Bly Manor~ is going to be even more terrifying than that.

"It's scarier. It's a lot more frightening, just on a visceral level," he told Entertainment Weekly. And as we gear up to the October 9th release date, Mike has been sharing lots more exciting details about the sequel, plus after a chilling teaser Netflix has just released the full trailer for the new season, and it's completely and utterly terrifying. Here's everything you need to know:

What is The Haunting of Hill House season two about?

The second season is titled The Haunting of Bly Manor and is inspired by a number of Henry James's ghost stories, including 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw. The novella follows the story of a tutor who is looking after two children, Flora and Miles, at stately mansion Bly Manor. Before long, she starts to see strangers around the property and the grounds, and we all know what to expect next.

Giving some insight into the new season, Mike recently told Vanity Fair that the second series is essentially three different love stories. "It certainly provides a new way to tell a love story, and there are three of them really that beat at the heart of this season. They all have a very dark edge to them. And by the end, it’s really hard to differentiate tragedy with romance. That sense of romantic longing for someone who meant so much to us - but who’s gone - really is the heart of any ghost story."

Join us. pic.twitter.com/KRUqvxtY8m — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) August 31, 2020

He added that it will be very different to the first, explaining: "At its foundation, the Haunting series is very much about haunted spaces and haunted people. The way we make those things dance together is really going to be what’s uniform about Hill House and Bly.

"Outside of that though, it was really important for all of us not to play the same notes we played for the first season. The first season is very much entrenched in family dynamics and death and grief and loss and child trauma. We all collectively felt like we’d said everything we wanted to say about that.”

Who will star in The Haunting of Bly Manor?

Some of the major stars of The Haunting of Hill House will be making a return. Henry Thomas (young Hugh Crain), Kate Siegel (Theo Crain) and Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Luke Crain) will all be playing exciting new characters, as will Victoria Pedretti, who takes on the lead role of tutor Dani Clayton.

They'll be joining the likes of T'Nia Miller, who plays the manager of Bly Manor Hannah Grose, Lynda Boyd, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Amelia Eve.

You can see some of the actors in character in the first look pictures from the series:

A new family. pic.twitter.com/CXIihbriXh — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) August 24, 2020

Is there a trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor?

As well as the first look images and a creepy teaser, Netflix has now also dropped the first official trailer, and it's ridiculously creepy. It's almost three minutes of full-blown tension, involving scary dolls, ghosts appearing in doorways, cracking bones and dead bodies. Easy breezy stuff, then.

What else has Mike Flanagan said about The Haunting of Bly Manor?

As well as revealing it will be more frightening than the first series, he said it's been a treat to adapt Henry James's scariest books.

"There's a tonne of wonderful surprises to this season that come from some of his [Henry James] ghost stories that have never been adapted. But they all thematically fit together really nicely," he told Digital Spy.

"So it's been a real joy crafting the narrative of this season. And I think if people liked season one, there's going to be a lot more to like in the second season."

When will The Haunting of Bly Manor be on TV?

The Haunting of Bly Manor will land on Netflix on October 9th. Not long to wait.

