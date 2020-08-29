New Haunted Mansion Movie in the Works at Disney with Ghostbusters Reboot Scribe Tapped to Write

The Haunted Mansion Eddie Murphy in The Haunted Mansion

The Haunted Mansion is getting a whole new makeover.

Disney has hired screenwriter Katie Dippold to write the script for a new live-action The Haunted Mansion, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will be based on the popular Disney theme park ride that first debuted in 1969. The ride, which is still a hallmark of Disney's theme parks, has guests go inside a spooky, haunted mansion where they meet a slew of the home's ghostly residents.

The company released a film based on the ride before in 2003, which starred Eddie Murphy as Jim Evers, a man who takes his family to the Louisiana Bayou to sell a manor only to find it to be haunted and inhabited by ghosts.

RELATED: Watch Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson Fight Off Danger in the New Jungle Cruise Trailer

The movie also starred Terence Stamp, Nathaniel Parker, Marsha Thomason, Jennifer Tilly and Dina Spybey.

Disney has successfully made major movies out of its theme park rides, namely with Pirates of the Caribbean in 2003, which starred Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley.

In 2021, audiences will also get to see Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in Jungle Cruise, also based on another Disney park ride. It is scheduled to hit theaters on July 30, 2021.

Dippold has written the screenplays for The Heat starring Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy, 2016's Ghostbusters and Snatched starring Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer and was also a writer on Parks and Recreation.