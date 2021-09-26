Hauliers and poultry workers to get temporary visas

A delivery of fuel at a shell garage

Up to 10,500 lorry drivers and poultry workers can receive temporary UK visas as the government seeks to limit disruption in the run-up to Christmas.

The government confirmed that 5,000 fuel tanker and food lorry drivers will be eligible to work in the UK for three months, until Christmas Eve.

The scheme is also being extended to 5,500 poultry workers.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it would "ensure preparations remain on track" for the festive season.

But the British Chambers of Commerce said the measures were the equivalent of "throwing a thimble of water on a bonfire".

And the Road Haulage Association said the announcement "barely scratches the surface... validity to Christmas Eve is not long enough from where we are now".

However, the news was welcomed by freight industry group Logistics UK, which called the policy "a huge step forward in solving the disruption to supply chains".

A shortage of lorry drivers has caused problems for a range of industries in recent months, from supermarkets to fast food chains.

In recent days, some fuel deliveries have been affected, leading to lengthy queues at petrol stations - despite ministers insisting the UK has plenty of fuel.

As well as allowing more foreign workers, other measures include using Ministry of Defence examiners to increase HGV (heavy goods vehicle) testing capacity, and sending nearly one million letters to drivers who hold an HGV licence, encouraging them back into the industry.

Officials said the loan of MoD examiners would help put on "thousands of extra tests" over the next 12 weeks.

Recruitment for additional short-term HGV drivers and poultry workers will begin in October.

Mr Shapps said: "We are acting now, but the industries must also play their part with working conditions continuing to improve and the deserved salary increases continuing to be maintained in order for companies to retain new drivers.

Story continues

"After a very difficult 18 months, I know how important this Christmas is for all of us and that's why we're taking these steps at the earliest opportunity to ensure preparations remain on track."

A survey from earlier this year suggests a number of reasons for the driver shortage

Logistics UK estimates that the UK is in need of about 90,000 HGV drivers - with existing shortages made worse by the pandemic, tax changes, Brexit, an ageing workforce, and low wages and poor working conditions.

The British Poultry Council has previously warned it may not have the workforce to process as many turkeys as normal this Christmas because it has historically relied on EU labour - but after Brexit it is now more difficult and expensive to use non-UK workers.

The Department for Transport said it recognised that importing foreign labour "will not be the long-term solution" to the problem and that it wanted to see employers invest to build a "high-wage, high-skill economy".

It said up to 4,000 people would soon be able to take advantage of training courses to become HGV drivers.

This includes free, short, intensive courses, funded by the Department for Education, to train up to 3,000 new HGV drivers.

These new "skills bootcamps" will train drivers to be road ready and gain a Cat C or Cat C&E license, helping to tackle the current HGV driver shortage.

The remaining 1,000 drivers will be trained through courses accessed locally and funded by the government's adult education budget, the DfT said.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: "We are taking action to tackle the shortage of drivers by removing barriers to help more people to launch new well-paid careers in the industry, supporting thousands to get the training they need to be road ready."

'Thimble of water on a bonfire'

Industry groups the Food and Drink Federation and Logistics UK both welcomed the visa changes, with federation chief Ian Wright calling the measures "pragmatic".

But the British Retail Consortium said the number of visas being offered would "do little to alleviate the current shortfall".

It said supermarkets alone needed an additional 15,000 HGV drivers to operate at full capacity ahead of Christmas.

British Chambers of Commerce president Baroness McGregor-Smith said the changes were the "equivalent of throwing a thimble of water on a bonfire", as it would "not be enough to address the scale of the problem".

The Road Haulage Association said: "Haulage companies will need full details on visas clearly presented on Monday so they can start recruitment processes.

"But validity to Christmas Eve is not long enough from where we are now - we will get no more than 11 weeks from any overseas trucker and that will not be enough for companies or the drivers themselves to be attractive."

The association did welcome parts of the broader package, saying "there are significant measures that show the government is now taking the driver shortage seriously - albeit very late in the day".

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - Blue

Footer - Blue

Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Are you an HGV driver? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.