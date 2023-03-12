Haughley's war memorial is revamped and rededicated

·1 min read
Haughley War Memorial
The war memorial in Haughley, Suffolk, has been made bigger, cleaned and post-1945 conflicts have been remembered on flag stones

A village war memorial that has stood for more than 100 years has been rededicated.

A group of friends came together to help upgrade the memorial in Haughley, Suffolk, which was originally dedicated in 1920.

It had been rededicated in 1955 when names from those who lost their lives in World War Two were added.

The revamped memorial recognises the conflicts from 1945 up to Afghanistan on flag stones.

Margaret Buttle, from the Friends of Haughley War Memorial, said: "It's all about remembering what these boys went through and what they are still going through.

"It's our heritage and the children, as they grow up, need to be able to see it and to learn," she added.

Haughley War Memorial
People gathered in the churchyard as the memorial was rededicated

Mrs Buttle said the memorial, in the churchyard to St Mary's Church, had been made bigger and wheelchair friendly.

She said it had also been cleaned, all the names had been repainted and errors had been rectified.

The group raised £7,500 for the project and further funding came through developments in the village.

A service was held as it was rededicated on Saturday.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Latest Stories

  • ‘I grew up in the aftermath of Chernobyl - then became one of the world's most successful athletes’

    When Oksana Masters is having a bad day, her mother brings her sunflowers. Their petals contain layers of meaning for Masters, an athlete who was born in Ukraine; there, the flowers are a symbol of peace and pride. A vase of them overflows behind her as she speaks, via video call, from her home in Champaign, Illinois, a city south of Chicago.

  • Jeffrey Epstein said he stopped hanging out with Trump 'when he realized Trump was a crook,' according to his brother

    Mark Epstein said Jeffrey made the comments in an unreleased interview with Steve Bannon. Insider has not seen the video.

  • Ukraine, Russia say hundreds of enemy troops killed in battle for Bakhmut

    (Reuters) -Ukraine and Russia claimed on Saturday that hundreds of enemy troops were killed over the previous 24 hours in the fight for Bakhmut, with Kyiv fending off unabating attacks and a small river that bisects the town now marking the new front line. Serhiy Cherevatyi, a Ukrainian military spokesperson, said that 221 pro-Moscow troops were killed and more than 300 wounded in Bakhmut. Russia's defence ministry said that up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the broader Donetsk part of the frontline.

  • Virginia governor flounders when confronted by transgender high school student at town hall

    ‘Do you really think that the girls in my high school would feel comfortable sharing a restroom with me?’

  • Sorry our ill-disciplined cartel members kidnapped and killed US tourists, say Mexican 'Scorpion' gang leaders

    A Mexican cartel accused of abducting and killing American tourists looking for a “tummy tuck” has handed over five of its own members along with an apology note, saying they had shown a “lack of discipline”.

  • Kevin McCarthy: Adam Schiff ‘lied to the American public’ and ‘should never become Senator’

    The House Speaker also called out Rep. Eric Swalwell and Gov. Gavin Newsom

  • Why Did the Stormy Daniels Case Suddenly Go From Zero to 60?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersManhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has invited former President Donald Trump to testify before a grand jury about the Stormy Daniels hush money case. This is an about-face from Bragg’s previous reluctance to charge Trump in the financial crimes prosecution that his predecessor Cyrus Vance had appeared to green-light. But Bragg’s new-found prosecutorial libido may not bode well for any potential prosecution, given the challenges it

  • Man who violently assaulted wife gets stronger punishment after sentence appealed

    WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of intimate-partner violence. A man from Gatineau, Que., who pleaded guilty to strangling, assaulting and threatening his wife has now been ordered to serve four months of house arrest after Quebec's Superior Court ruled a conditional discharge last summer wasn't punishment enough. Last year, Joshua Schoo admitted to being violent during a dispute in March 2021 with his then-wife of 17 years, the mother of their four children. He pleaded guilty t

  • An anti-government protest in Czech capital draws thousands

    PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands of people in the Czech Republic rallied against the government Saturday, protesting high inflation and demanding an end to the country's military support for Ukraine. A new political group, PRO, organized the rally at Prague's Wenceslas Square as an anti-poverty event. As participants called on the coalition government to resign, party leader Jindrich Rajchl said they want “a government to care first of all about the interests of the Czech citizens.” His group, whose name

  • Trump Gets Caught Trying to Play Judges to Manufacture Trial Delays

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersFaced with an onslaught of expensive lawsuits ranging from fraud to racketeering, former President Donald Trump is desperately trying to delay several trials well into the 2024 presidential election season—and he was just called out for the scheme.Trump’s lawyers have until Wednesday to explain how they tried to play two New York judges off each other by double-booking trials to potentially delay them both.Trump already pushed back a potential late

  • The US, its allies, and North Korea are one wrong move away from disaster

    Opinion: The risk of tensions with North Korea spiraling out of control far outweighs any potential benefit from continuing on the current path.

  • Pence says Trump 'endangered my family' on Jan. 6

    Former Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday harshly criticized former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, widening the rift between the two men as they prepare to battle over the Republican nomination in next year's election. “President Trump was wrong," Pence said during remarks at the annual white-tie Gridiron Dinner attended by politicians and journalists. Pence's remarks were the sharpest condemnation yet from the once-loyal lieutenant who has often shied away from confronting his former boss.

  • Canmore man has been squatting on public land for years and says it's a form of protest

    A Canmore man who has been squatting on public land for years says he has no plans to stop, despite the protest landing him in front of a judge this week. "If society will not leave space for the poor to live, then the poor ought to take the space they need," said James Louden, 50, a dishwasher and poet. Louden says he began living in a makeshift cabin on public land north of Canmore in 2014. He said it took him about a day to build the shelter, where he lived for seven years before being discov

  • Air Force One to get new colour scheme as Trump’s design fails to take off

    The US Air Force has scrapped Donald Trump’s design for the new presidential planes and will instead stick to an updated version of the classic light blue and white paintwork that has been used for six decades.

  • Why would Russia use hypersonic missile to strike Ukraine?

    The latest Russian missile barrage against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure has marked one of the largest such attacks in months. On Thursday, Russia fired over 80 missiles in a massive effort to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses and cripple the country’s energy system. Russia has been regularly launching similar strikes since October in a bid to demoralize the population and force the Ukrainian government to bow to the Kremlin’s demands.

  • Trump cannot exclude 'Access Hollywood' tape from rape accuser's trial

    A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Donald Trump's effort to exclude an "Access Hollywood" tape of him making vulgar comments about women from a defamation lawsuit by the writer E. Jean Carroll, who says the former president raped her in the mid-1990s. Carroll sought to introduce an excerpt from the tape, which was recorded in 2005 and where Trump boasted about forcing himself on women, as evidence that Trump had a propensity for sexual assaults comparable to hers. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said that while propensity evidence is ordinarily not admissible, a reasonable jury could find that Trump admitted in the tape "that he in fact has had contact with women's genitalia in the past without their consent, or that he has attempted to do so."

  • Trump is the ‘weakest presidential candidate’, says influential Republican

    An influential Republican has labelled Donald Trump the “weakest presidential candidate”, widening the GOP split ahead of what is shaping up to be an ugly primary race.

  • Marriott releases details of woman’s accusation against former NFL star Michael Irvin

    Marriott provided its own account of what happened during an encounter between Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and a hotel female employee last month.

  • Ukraine’s army chief kneels at funeral of youngest battalion commander ‘Da Vinci’

    Hundreds of mourners including Ukraine’s army chief and foreign dignitaries gathered on Kyiv’s Independence Square on Friday to pay their respects to Ukraine’s youngest battalion commander, known as Da Vinci.

  • Forget Trump vs. DeSantis. This is the battle that will shape conservatism’s future | Opinion

    Have a business? Populists on the right would like a word with you.