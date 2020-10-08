'Hathras victim deserves justice, not slander,' says Priyanka; calls BJP 'besharam'

HATHRAS, INDIA - OCTOBER 3, 2020: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi leave after meeting with relatives of the woman allegedly gang-raped and killed in Bool Garh, on October 3, 2020 in Hathras, India. (Photo by Amal KS/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating a false narrative to defame the character of the Hathras victim, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that the woman deserves justice and not slander.

"Creating a narrative that defames a woman's character and holding her somehow responsible for crimes committed against her is revolting and regressive. A heinous crime has been committed at Hathras, leaving a 20-year-old Dalit woman dead," the Congress leader tweeted.

Creating a narrative that defames a woman’s character and holding her somehow responsible for crimes committed against her is revolting and regressive.



A heinous crime has been committed at Hathras, leaving a 20-year-old Dalit woman dead.



1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 8, 2020

In the following tweet, she said, "Her body has been burned without the participation or consent of her family. SHE DESERVES JUSTICE NOT SLANDER. #BesharmBJP."

..Her body has been burned without the participation or consent of her family.



SHE DESERVES JUSTICE NOT SLANDER.



2/2#बेशर्मBJP — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 8, 2020

Earlier, Priyanka had accused the BJP of campaigning against the Hathras victim who had died on September 29 after allegedly being gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh and asked the State government whether it will order a judiciary enquiry in the matter.

Priyanka and her brother Rahul Gandhi had last week reached Hathras after the Uttar Pradesh administration conveyed that a group of five persons can meet the victim's family.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. It had earlier announced a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The 19-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras had died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)