Can We Please Not Call The Hathras Rape ‘The Nirbhaya Of Hathras’?

The recent gang-rape case of a 19 year old Dalit girl from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh had made it to the headlines of the popular newspapers and has also occupied the space on all mainstream TV news channels during the past one week. International media and the agitated upper caste people in India are calling the case “the Nirbhaya of Hathras”. The non-Dalit protestors are drawing such comparisons to the present Hathras case because the brutality is equivalent or of higher degree in comparison to the rape of Jyoti Singh Pandey. Such reactions from the upper castes are not new and have set an unfortunate pattern.

Now, the media and the upper castes only react to a rape of a woman when it takes a gruesome form. As a result, they overlook the wide-ranging atrocities committed on women on an everyday basis. Besides, such a view also downplays the role of caste and its implications for the Dalit women. The atrocities on Dalit women is part of the wider problem where the society refuses to acknowledge it as a special caste related problem, and the state machinery (police and judiciary) is complicit with the criminals.

Dalit atrocities end up remaining as mere stories for the media that are highlighted for a few days and then conveniently forgotten. The bigger debate that sparked up on various media forums post this incident was about whether this case should be looked at as a case of gender-based violence or as caste-based violence. While the upper caste politicians, activists and feminists in general wanted to treat this as a crime against woman, Dalits argued that it must be seen as a caste atrocity on a Dalit woman. Dalits argue that a rape of a Dalit woman is specifically done by the upper caste men to teach the former community a ‘lesson’. And this in itself answers the question why the caste of the victim as well as the perpetrator is significant in this case. The erasure of caste of the victim becomes “the agenda” in the midst of this...

