Hathras gangrape: Yogi Adityanath govt recommends CBI probe; Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi meet victim's kin

The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Saturday that it is reccomending a CBI probe in the Hathras case amid a growing political storm over the death of a 19-year-old Dalit victim who was assaulted and allegedly gang-raped by four "upper caste" men.

The Uttar Pradesh administration on Saturday removed the barricades outside the girl's village to allow the media to meet her family.

Later in the day, it also allowed five Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi to meet the rape victim's family.

However, the scene of scores of police personnel in riot gear lined up at the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway to prevent a Congress convoy from moving to Hathras, about 180 kilometres away, summed up the resistance Opposition leaders have been facing in meeting the victim's family.

On Thursday, Priyanka and Rahul's attempt to travel to the village was blocked by the Uttar Pradesh Police, which had led to a chaotic scuffle. They were then detained by the state police and escorted back to Delhi.

On Saturday, they made a second attempt to visit the family, after the state government lifted restrictions on entry into the village for the media.

As the convoy arrived at the site, swarms of Congress workers and others jostled with each other amid loud honking, slogans, and Congress flags fluttering in the air.

Reports said that the police lathi-charged party workers at the toll plaza. In a video shared by Congress leaders and ANI on Twitter, Priyanka can be seen standing between a man in a white kurta and policemen with lathis.

A scuffle broke out between Congress workers and UP Police at the DND flyway on Saturday. AFP

An NDTV report said that the man being shielded from the police by Priyanka was injured.

Congress workers " some who described the scenes as "brutal repression" " claimed that the police used batons to disperse the crowd.

Eventually, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police finally allowed five leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka, to go to Hathras. UP Congress leaders Pradeep Mathur told PTI that KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mukul Wasnik accompanied the Gandhis on the visit.

"CrPC Section 144 has been imposed in Noida, Greater Noida as well as in Hathras and some other districts in Uttar Pradesh due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Considering social distancing and other related norms, permission has been granted for five people, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh told PTI.

The Hathras gangrape has drawn nationwide outrage after the victim died due to grievous injuries on Tuesday and was cremated in the dead of night allegedly without the consent of her family on Wednesday.

Till Saturday, the government had not allowed anyone, including Opposition leaders to meet the victim's kin despite accusations of intimidation by district authorities.

Will fight till justice is given, says Priyanka Gandhi after meeting victim's kin

Speaking to reporters after meeting the family members, Rahul and Priyanka said that "they will fight for justice" for the victim.

"We will fight against injustice, and fight till justice is done," Priyanka said after the meeting that lasted about 45 minutes on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, Rahul said "no power can stifle the voice of the family".

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meet the Dalit gangrape victim's family in Hathras. PTI

PTI reported that locals gathered outside as the Congress leaders entered the family's home. Some were seen on the rooftops nearby, waiting to catch a glimpse of the Congress leaders.

