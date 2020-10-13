Hathras case: Late night cremation infringed upon human rights, says Allahabad HC; CBI team visits crime scene

The Allahabad High court on Tuesday pulled up the Hathras district administration for cremating the body of the 19-year old Dalit girl, who succumbed to her injuries a fortnight after being gang-raped, against the wishes of her family and said that the victim was "at least entitled to a decent cremation in accordance with religious customs".

As per LiveLaw, the court observed that prima facie, the decision to cremate the victim at night, taken jointly by the administration at the local level and implemented on the order of the Hathras DM, was an infringement upon the human rights of the victim and her family.

Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxar and Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal had on Monday told the court told that the decision was taken by the local administration and police, and there were no instructions or pressure from the state government.

Senior police officials and officials of the Hathras administration had also said that the late-night cremation was carried out keeping in mind law and order considerations.

The victim had died a fortnight after a brutal assault and gangrape, allegedly by four "upper caste" men of the village on 14 September. The woman had succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital on 29 September, following which the District Magistrate ordered cremation in the village in the dead of night.

The Dalit teen's family had maintained its stand that the cremation was carried out without their consent.

In its order released on Tuesday, the Allahabad High court said the district administration had failed to show "any good reason" as to why they could not hand over the body to the family members for some time, "say for even half an hour, to enable them to perform their rituals at home and thereafter to cremate it either in the night or next day".

The court observed that though the administration had not categorically refused the family members to see the face of the deceased, the fact remains that it had not allowed them to see the victim's face even after repeated requests.

LiveLaw quoted the court as saying:

"Sensitivities of the people which the Constitution recognises as fundamental rights such as a right to decent burial/cremation as per traditions and customs followed by the family, have to be respected and if considerations of maintenance of law and order are pitted against such valuable rights, the situation needs to be handled deftly and responsibly on a proper appreciation of both the aspects as such valuable rights cannot be trampled or trifled casually or whimsically especially when those likely to be deprived are of the downtrodden class, uneducated and poor."

As per Bar&Bench, the Lucknow bench of the high court said it needed to be examined whether the hurried cremation was in violation of the victim's fundamental rights under Article 21 and 25.

It also directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to come out with a draft policy with guidelines for district officials in future matters involving cremation/burial of the dead in similar circumstances.

The bench comprising of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Rajan Roy also said that no one should indulge in character assassination of the victim just as the accused should not be pronounced guilty before a fair trial.

The Bar&Bench report said the court also asked the authorities on whether they were aware that under the prevailing law, "The mere absence of semen during a forensic examination, though a factor for consideration, would not by itself be conclusive as to whether rape had been committed or not if there are other admissible evidence."

It also raised questions regarding the propriety of persons not directly involved in the investigation making public comments on the case.

UP Additional Director General of Police Prashant Kumar had earlier declared that the forensic report proved that no rape was committed as no semen was found in the samples collected from the victim.

The high court also directed the state government to ensure the safety and security of the family members of the victim and said that the CBI and SIT investigation should be kept confidential and not be leaked to the public.

It told authorities not directly connected with the investigation to refrain from making public statements to avoid fuelling speculations, according to reports.

