Hathras Case: CBI Takes Over Probe in Alleged Gangrape and Murder of Dalit Teenager

New Delhi, October 10: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday took over the probe into the alleged gangrape of a Dalit teenager in Hathras. The development came two days after an NGO moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case to the central agency. The state government had, in the past week, recommended a CBI takeover of the investigation amid mounting political pressure. Hathras Victim's Family to Appear Before Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court Amid Tight Security on October 12.



The deceased girl, a member of the Scheduled Caste community, had died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. She was allegedly subjected to the brutal assault on September 14. The autopsy report had confirmed physical assault, including a cervical spine injury due to the brutal beatdown.

The forensic report, cited by the Uttar Pradesh government, suggested that the girl was not raped. The report, however, has been challenged by the bereaved family members and human rights' activists.

CBI Takes Over Hathras Case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) takes over the investigation of the #Hathras alleged gangrape case pic.twitter.com/olYgweboAu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2020





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while recommending a CBI probe on October 3, said the state government is taking all possible measures to provide justice to the deceased girl. Those who subjected the victim to the barbarous assault will be "punished in the strictest manner", Adityanath said, adding that the government will provide a secure atmosphere to "all daughters, sisters and mothers" in the state.