'Hatfields & McCoys' Star Matt Barr Is Married: Inside the Three-Day Wedding in Mexico (Exclusive)

The 39-year-old actor married Kylie Duff, an Executive Director at Morgan Stanley, in a beachside wedding ceremony in April

Matt Barr is a newlywed!

The Hatfields & McCoys star, 39, married Kylie Duff, an Executive Director at Morgan Stanley in April during a three-day wedding celebration at the Rosewood Mayakoba in Mexico.

The beach location has special meaning for the couple, who first met during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

At the time, Duff was turning 35 so her family organized a video compilation of well wishes since they couldn’t celebrate in person. In an effort to inject a bit of comedy, Duff’s aunt secretly submitted a video message from the actor, who is the son of her longtime friend.

Despite never meeting Duff, Barr, who most recently appeared in Walker: Independence, was game and recorded a funny message. The attraction was instant.

Six weeks later, the duo met in person on Nantucket island.

“There he was, the guy from the video,” Duff tells PEOPLE. “He walked into the living room, it was a beautiful summer Friday, the very day I was due to begin some time off. I remember he moved toward me, flashed the kindest smile, I swear this all occurred in slow motion, and in a moment that clearly warranted a big welcoming hug, all I could muster instead was an overly professional handshake.”

The couple later took their first trip to the Rosewood together. Their three day getaway quickly became six and in November of 2021, Matt proposed on Mnemba Island, of the north-eastern coast of Zanzibar.

While planning their nuptials, the pair enlisted Barr’s cousin Emily Campbell, founder of the luxury event planning company, Gobella to create the perfect destination wedding where they could “introduce the place we love, to the people we love.”

Weekend wedding festivities kicked off with welcome drinks and featured Mayan fire dancers. “It was important to set a tone of energy, warmth and authenticity,” says the pair. “We wanted guests to feel immediately like they had been transported.”

The rehearsal dinner took place under the stars in the Rosewood Le Cieba garden. A tequila bar specially requested by the groom, was situated next to local musicians performing Mariachi while Barr’s father and Duff’s older brother gave speeches.

For her walk down the aisle, Duff chose a custom Cuccinelli Shaheen design, which featured custom gold and bronze beading and a woven constellation map of their sun signs and wedding date. For the afterparty, the bride changed into another custom piece Leal Decarret.

“I wanted something I could hit the dance floor in and walk through the sand in,” she says.

Barr wore a bespoke, earth tone linen suit by New York based atelier, Michael Andrews.

On their big day, the couple spent the early part of the day sharing coffee, as they do each day.

“We left ourselves time to hit the beach to see our friends and family before the preparation began,” adds the pair who chose to forgo a traditional bridal party and instead had their younger siblings and their nieces and nephews participate in the processional.”

After the ceremony, which was officiated by the Barr’s younger brother, guests were whisked away to the reception where the 11-piece Walton Stout band played during an elegant cocktail hour before turning it up for the dance party.

“They put on a hell of a show,” says Barr. “It could not have been more fiery, more sweaty or more fun than it was.”









