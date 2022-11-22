‘Hateful’: Critics Rip Tucker Carlson’s Response To LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday said “violence and cruelty should always horrify us every single time” following the mass shooting at the LGBTQ+ Club Q in Colorado Springs at the weekend.

But Carlson’s commentary rang hollow for many people online who issued a stark reminder of the anti-LGBTQ rhetoric he routinely peddles to the millions of viewers of his prime-time show.

Opening the program with a segment about the five people killed and 25 injured in the shooting, Carlson earnestly said such incidents never stop “being horrifying” no matter “how many times you’ve seen it.”

“Violence and cruelty should always horrify us every single time,” he continued. “When we start to become cynical about the deaths of other human beings, we have lost something essential to our humanity. Unfortunately, you’re seeing that.”

Critics were quick to remind Carlson of his previous commentary:

🧵 Tucker Carlson just started his show by telling his audience that "violence and cruelty should always horrify us," referring to the CO Springs shooting this weekend.



Tucker also conveniently ignored his important role in stirring up violent and anti-LGBT rhetoric: https://t.co/XzCwbeE2glpic.twitter.com/gXjHdOf9EM — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) November 22, 2022

Just stop it, @TuckerCarlson. You know exactly why, and you've more than contributed to the problem. Stop spewing the nightly hateful and dishonest rhetoric (that you yourself argued legally can't be taken as truth), and then pretending you have no idea why these things happen. https://t.co/0MFeZqEzNr — Spencer Davidson (@SDavidsonWKTV) November 22, 2022

Tucker Carlson wants to pretend he's horrified by violence. Just last month, he had Christopher Rufo on to talk about how drag queens were "sexualizing" and harming children. He told viewers they should "arm themselves." Someone listened and acted on it. pic.twitter.com/Y4o097G7OO — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) November 22, 2022

.@TuckerCarlson opens his show covering the mass shooting at the Q club in Colorado by saying “violence and cruelty should always horrify us.” Except Tucker has been using rhetoric deliberately designed to incite this type of violence against the LGBT community for months. pic.twitter.com/1uqlBTBbiO — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) November 22, 2022

The guy with a conspiracy theory to answer every question under the sun certainly did find a convenient moment to be clueless, didn’t he? https://t.co/qvr33hMxnU — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 22, 2022

1. Let’s be crystal clear about what this is - little fishsticks fascists Tucker his task his purpose is only to rile up people in hate & fear - so his owners get to plunder uninterrupted and never pay tax - so we get racial gender hate & division - USED In the name of greed https://t.co/loBumGHaLI — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 22, 2022

