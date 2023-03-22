I Hate To Tell You But Your Home Probably Smells – Here's How To Eliminate Every Odour From It

These tips will leave your home smelling as if you just did a deep clean.

These tips will leave your home smelling as if you just did a deep clean.

We hate to break it to you, but everyone’s house has a specific smell that hits visitors when they walk through the door (if you know, you know). But, when you’re living in your own space, you can become oblivious to your home’s scent.

Whether your house suffers from damp and condensation, you own a stinky pet, or your shoe rack is starting to give off a stench, smells can become very apparent, very quickly to an untrained nose – but don’t worry it’s not too late to fix them.

From eliminating odours from your fridge to freshening up the smell your vacuum gives out, here are the best ways to ride your home of those unwanted whiffs...

Watch the excess moisture from your wardrobes and clothing collect in these dehumidifying bags, removing humidity and dampness smells without having to lift a finger. Absorbing condensation and eliminating any musty odours, you won’t have to worry about masking the bad smells with perfume anymore.

£8.99 for five at Amazon

Who knew making your carpet smell nice was this quick and simple? Great for everyday use, spritz this quick-drying floral foaming spray onto your carpet or fabrics and let it instantly neutralise bad, stubborn smells.

£5.62 at Amazon

Doing the same trick, just shake this cleaning powder onto your carpet and vacuum thoroughly to unleash the clean, floral scent in just a few minutes. You can also use this clever product on any upholstery or curtains too.

£1 at Amazon

Baking soda is great at neutralising smells around the house, from the fridge to carpet and clothes, just sprinkle some in a wash or place some on a plate in the fridge and let it do its smell-absorbing magic.

£3.66 at Amazon

If you struggle with unwanted damp-smelling clothes, infuse your drawers with these linen fragranced liners. Not only do they make a stylish and chic addition to any of your cabinets, but your clothes will also be prepped with that freshly washed scent.

£4.95 at Amazon

Say goodbye to intense air fresheners and instead, leave a light and refreshing scent around your house with this fine water-based air mist, made with 0% aerosol gas. Fighting bad odours from both the air and fabric, this sweet yet not overpowering orchid scent can be used time and time again by simply buying refills.

£5.41 at Amazon

Give your vacuum a new lease of life with this set of five freshener cards, just place one in the vacuum’s cylinder or dust bag (depending on whether yours is cordless or not) and clean as usual to release and pleasantly gentle aroma. Whether you like fruity or floral, it's good news as the set comes with five different scents to get through.

£2.99 for five at Amazon

The root of most smelly home issues comes from air quality problems, so increase the circulation and get the air flowing with this air purifier. Reduce dust, smells, pet odours, and pollen with just a click of a button – you can even add a few drops of essential oils to help fill the room with fragrance.

£49.99 at Amazon

You can also control your home’s atmosphere quality, keeping your home smelling nice and clean, by adding some of your favourite essential oil scents to this more affordable LED diffuser. Not only does it fill your room with the relaxing aroma of essential oils, but it also sets the tone for a soft and chilled environment.

£14.44 at Amazon

Whether you’re an active gymgoer or just fed up with your cupboard’s built-up outdoor smells, you can fight even the toughest of shoe odours with this deodorising spray. Packed full of powerful ingredients, you can feel confidently protected against odours and be left with a freshly hygienic and airy scent.

£6.99 at Amazon

Collecting dirt, grease, food, and pet odours, the fabrics around your house can often be neglected from cleaning duties, but with this antibacterial fabric spray, you can combat those in one spritz. This water-based formula doesn’t just mask the smells, but eliminates them instead, all whilst killing 99.9% of bacteria – what more could we ask for?

£10 for two at Amazon

It’s not ideal to have to hold your nose every time you open the fridge. Whether it's leftover takeaway pizza, smelly cheeses or chopped and ready onion, this unscented fridge deodoriser absorbs unwanted odours, not affecting any other produce and reducing cross-contamination.

£3.29 at two Amazon

If you’re conscious of your home’s pet smell, get your hands on this strong odour-removing spray to eliminate even the most stubborn of pet aromas. With a pro-bacteria, enzyme formula and a handy 3-in-1 nozzle spray, you can give your home a quick spritz for fast-acting fragrant results.

£9.49 at Amazon

Offering 24/7 fragrance, this automatic aerosol-free air freshener neutralises any tough odours with its infused natural oils. With three intensity settings, depending on your choice, and an instant boost button, you can banish bad smells in your home for up to 70 days. A good smelling home has never been this easy.

£8 at Amazon

This dustbin deodoriser keeps those bad bin smells at bay, whether it’s last night’s dinner or general household waste. With a non-toxic, light citrus scent, sprinkle into your bins frequently to keep your bins smelling fresh.

£5.94 for two at Amazon

Trap those typical trash smells with this long-lasting deodoriser by simply sticking it onto the lid of your bin. Lasting up to three months, its active carbon surface attracts any unwanted and foul smells.

£9.99 for two at Amazon

Using no electricity at all, these moisture absorbers are great for placing around your house, whether it be your kitchen, bathroom, or bedroom. Lasting four to six weeks, its crystals capture moisture from the air, helping to prevent condensation, damp, mould, and mildew.

£8.97 for five at Amazon

Despite the success of toilet-trained cats, their litter trays can often leave behind lingering urine smells. But this clever spray helps eliminate the unpleasant scent, whilst killing germs, bacteria, and viruses. Use regularly for a clean, disinfected, and fresh fragranced litter tray.

£9.41 for two at Amazon

You can improve your bathroom’s air quality with this natural oil toilet spray. With one bottle lasting up to 100 uses, you can use it daily or even give the room a quick freshen-up to prepare for any unexpected guests.

£1.24 at Amazon

Calling all pet owners, you can be one step ahead of your home’s bad smells with this cleansing pet spray. Packed full of soothing and gentle ingredients, just spray this mist onto their fur and brush it out (no rinse even needed) for the best-smelling pet.

£9.99 at Amazon

You can also fill some bowls with white vinegar and place them in rooms around the house until the bad smells have been absorbed and neutralised.

£8.99 at Amazon

