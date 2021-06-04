If you hate taking out the trash, this smart trash can that seals and replaces bags all on its own is for you

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

No one loves taking out the trash. But at least this smart trash can makes it a little easier, as well as less smelly, messy and gross.

The TOWNEW electric trash can is self-sealing and self-changing. There’s a refillable ring at the top that holds up to 25 recyclable and durable trash bags. Toss your trash in the four-gallon bin, and when it’s full, press a button on the front, and the trash bin will seal the bag. When you remove the sealed bag, the bin will re-fill with a new trash bag.

In addition to the button for taking out the trash, the TOWNEW trash can has a lid for keeping in odors and a built-in motion sensor for opening it up, so you don’t have to touch the lid.

Keep in mind, however, this is an electric trash can, so you’ll need somewhere to plug it in and charge the battery from time to time. The bin also comes with one refill ring, so again, that’s 25 bags. You can purchase more of the refillable rings on Amazon — a three-month supply is about $50.

“Genius little trash can!” wrote one Amazon reviewer who gave it a five-star rating. “Works as described! I’ve been dreaming about a self-sealing trash can for years. No more getting my hands dirty. I keep mine by the kitchen sink for scraps.”

One thing most Amazon reviewers mentioned is that the trash can is great, but they wish it were a little bigger. Of course, the benefit to a smaller trash can is that you won’t have 10+ gallons of trash sitting in your apartment for long, so to each their own.

“This trash can is a little on the small side but is very much what I was looking for,” another Amazon reviewer explained. “I live alone, and I didn’t like my standard 13-gallon kitchen trash can because it would take me two weeks or so to fill, meaning that I had to live with discarded food sitting in my kitchen for that long. Gross.”

The TOWNEW Self-Sealing and Self-Changing Trash Can regularly costs $119.95, and if you hate taking out the trash, the upgrade is definitely worth the price tag.

