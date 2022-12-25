I Hate Suzie Season 2 Recap: Behind the Scenes Chaos at Dance Crazee Leads to One Explosive Finale — Grade It!

Nick Caruso
·5 min read

Now that was an ending.

When I Hate Suzie‘s third and final episode kicks off, it’s finale night on Dance Crazee, and Suzie is getting busy in her dressing room with her new partner Danny. It’s a madhouse backstage, as the show’s producers inform her that due to a royal being in the house, they need to make changes to her routine. In addition to all that, Suzie awaits the results of her drug test. Yep, you guessed it: It’s an absolute recipe for disaster.

More from TVLine

As part of their latest “crisis chat,” her representatives ask if she’s been sleeping with Danny. She lies and denies it, but the look on her face slowly morphs into panic. The threat of another scandal is likely more than she can take right now.

I Hate Suzie Finale Recap
I Hate Suzie Finale Recap

With the live show beginning in just 10 minutes, Suzie sees Naomi hugging Cob. After yet another troubling encounter with her family, Suzie’s in tears heading to set, and boy, is the tension building! She pulls Una aside and asks who might know about her and Danny. Unfortunately, “everyone knows,” the girl says, so finding the source of the leak is pretty much impossible.

Meeting with her reps again, Suzie pitches the idea of offering the press a new story. She wants them to leak that Cob wants to separate her from Frank on Christmas as punishment for doing the show. She figures it can replace the Danny story, plus, everything she’s saying is true. But Holland and Sian don’t buy it. Suzie then suggests outing Danny as bisexual, proving that the woman is, indeed, off her rocker. Thankfully, she has some very sane, very professional reps.

As she gets pampered with last minute hair and makeup touches, we can see her start to disassociate. Her dance kicks off, and what better song for her to perform to than a cover of Hole’s “Miss World.” (“I am the girl you know, I lie, I lie and lie… I made my bed, I’ll lie in it / I made my bed, I’ll die in it.” Kind of perfect, right?)

Surprisingly, her solo is beautiful and goes off without a hitch. But her family never made it to their seats, which has her bugging. Frank and Cob are in her dressing room, she’s told, and the look of fear dominates her face. Before she can enter, the lawyers call and say her drug test was inconclusive (thanks to the bleaching of her hair). But her initial excitement is smashed once the lawyers say it won’t hold up in court. “This is just a battle, Suzie. It’s not the war,” they say. But she doesn’t want to be in either.

She tells Cob he can take Frank for Christmas, and he accuses her of liking chaos. (He assumes her drug tests came back positive). They argue. Suzie admits it’s been Naomi who’s been texting him. Cob then says that even Naomi thinks she’s crazy, revealing how much time those two have been spending together. Naomi says nothing’s going on besides her job as Suzie’s “unpaid nanny, mediator and secret agent,” and before we know it, Suzie’s fighting with Naomi and asks if Naomi had sex with Cob. So much for reconciliation.

Suz gets dolled up once again and goes back to set for the final group dance, and gives a performance that is pure fire. It’s sexy, edgy and fierce as hell. When the results come in, Suzie surprisingly wins the competition! She’s shocked and overwhelmed. The host asks her how she feels and hands her the mic.

And that’s when keeping it real goes wrong.

She thanks the viewers at home and says it’s the best moment of her life. Then she says its all for Frank, and tells the boy that despite what he might read about her, she loves him. She apologizes for not being able to see him on Christmas. By this point, she’s in tears and fully breaking down.

Then, the breakdown becomes a meltdown.

I Hate Suzie Finale Recap
I Hate Suzie Finale Recap

She tears off a wig to reveal a bald head. “This is something I had to do because my hair went to s–t because of Frank’s dad!” And yes. She’s still holding the mic. She tells Cob he’s not taking anything else from her that’s hers. She beats herself in the head repeatedly, as her agent swoops over to put an end to it all. She searches for Naomi who’s nowhere to be seen. “I’m so proud of you, Nay. Your boundaries! I’m so happy for you.”

Pop music starts playing over the speakers and Suzie starts to hallucinate that she’s looking her finest and dancing with her mom. The audience can’t get enough of her. Everyone loves her. She exudes love and light. She tells Frank he’s her everything. She basks in fame. She is a STAR.

But then we cut back to reality. Bailey is trying to lure her off the stage, while chaos envelopes her. She’s sitting on the floor by herself having a mental break on a now-empty stage. She’s maniacal and refuses to get up as security eventually pulls her away.

That ending! Grade the finale and the season overall, then hit the comments.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • Paul scores season-high 28, Suns roll past Lakers 130-104

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored a season-high 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104 on Monday night. The game was almost more notable for who wasn’t playing instead of the action on the court. The Lakers were missing their All-Star trio of LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness). The Suns were missing six players, including three-time All-

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • At 32, Broncos tailback Latavius Murray still running strong

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The game ball presented to Latavius Murray in the locker room after a Broncos win last weekend meant a great deal. In part, because the veteran running back can’t really recall receiving that sort of recognition. And also in part, because the reward gave him a chance to reflect for a moment. Three months ago, the 32-year-old Murray was at home thinking his career may be done. He even started coaching at a local high school, an assignment that lasted all of one day before

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Hourlong delay to kickoff forced by cold no issue for Texans

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith took a nap, and the Texans simply pushed back their pregame schedule by an hour. While the Tennessee Titans had little desire to talk about anything other than finding a way to end a skid that now has reached five straight after a 19-14 loss to the Texans on Saturday and not the delay before playing the coldest home game in franchise history. The extreme cold and power outages in the region forced the delay announced about 90 minutes before kicko

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Expanded NHL season puts Gary Bettman in fans' firing line

    News that the NHL is considering expanding its regular season from 82 to 84 games has fans frustrated with the league's commissioner Gary Bettman.

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Avalanche's Cale Makar feels 'guilty' about declining penalty

    Cale Makar declined a power play after New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was wrongly penalized for tripping on Monday.

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Special players have special nights there': C.J. Miles on Raptors' Pascal Siakam's 52 at MSG

    On the latest episode of Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Amit Mann and Miles discuss what stood out about Pascal Siakam's 52-point performance vs. the Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Nick Foligno breaks 3rd-period tie, Bruins beat Jets 3-2

    BOSTON (AP) — Nick Foligno broke a tie midway through the third period, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night. The Bruins improved to 26-4-2 and 18-0-2 at home. Foligno scored from the left circle off a feed from Charlie Coyle. David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins. Mark Scheifele and Jansen Harkins scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves. The Jets led 2-0 at 7:20 of the first