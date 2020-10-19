Do you hate Amazon but don't want FOMO on missed deals?







View photos

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Are you anti-Prime Day? We get it. At this point, it's pretty undeniable that Jeff Bezos is just one or two steps removed from going full supervillain. He was just recently filmed controlling 100% real Doctor Octopus arms while maniacally laughing, for pete's sake, so if you don't see the writing on the wall at this point, that's your issue. Unfortunately, though, regardless of your feelings toward Amazon, Prime Day still offers some undeniably great deals. It can be tempting to break with your ideals to pick up a TV for that seemingly unbeatable price, but if you're here, that probably means that you stayed strong. If you're feeling some FOMO because of the Prime Day sales, though, here are some items you can pick up at similarly great discounts, and not a single one is from Amazon.

$70 off any set of Goodyear or Dunlop tires - offer valid at Just Tires only

If you're in the market for a fresh set of tires, this deal can help you save some cash. The offer is only valid at Just Tires and ends on October 31. If you need a hand deciding which kinds of tires to pick up, check out our post on how to know what tires to buy. There's not much else to say about this one. Easy 70 bucks saved, if you ask us!

Save 15% of any Goodyear Tire purchase - use code TIRES15 at Goodyear.com

Here's another no-brainer deal if you're looking to pick up some tires. If 15% off your order will save you more than $70, then go with this deal instead of the last. This one expires on Halloween as well. Don't let the spooky end date scare you away from saving some cash! There's no sense in paying full price for a set of tires when discounts like this are out there.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum R76 with Wi-Fi - $199.99 (33% off) at Target.com