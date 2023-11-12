‘I hate to admit it but Jeremy Clarkson’s a good pig farmer’, says TV co-star Kaleb Cooper

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper are the stars (along with the animals) of Clarkson's Farm

Farming star Kaleb Cooper has admitted that Jeremy Clarkson is “actually” a good pig farmer, though he claimed still not better than him.

The 25-year-old farming contractor on Clarkson’s Farm said that the TV presenter was “annoyingly” good at taking care of the pigs.

The pair are set to appear on the Diddly Squat Farm once again in the third series of the popular programme which has recently finished filming and is widely expected to be released next year.

Cooper said of the new season: “I can’t say too much because I’ll be told off, but the farm’s still going.

“Jeremy’s bought some pigs this year. He has also got goats. They’re basically like sheep, aren’t they? And I hate sheep. But the pigs are really good. And annoyingly, he’s a really good pig farmer.”

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I am just trying to break it out of him and he is extremely good, annoyingly this is going to hurt me to say this, he is really good at pig farming and he has literal knowledge now which I think is very dangerous.”

He added: “But he’s picked it up to it. And I wouldn’t say better than me, but I wouldn’t [go] that far. He’s good at looking after pigs.”

Cooper has become a star in his own right due to the popular Clarkson's Farm programme - Chris Terry

‘It’s not a job’

Clarkson, 63, presents the programme on Amazon Prime, winning support from across the farming community and leading a campaign to repeal “mountains” of red tape affecting agriculture.

Earlier this year, several pigs were born on Diddly Squat Farm, to the delight of Clarkson and the programme’s fans. He had previously said he had suffered sleepless nights having to give up some of the animals for the slaughterhouse.

Cooper spoke of his admiration for Clarkson’s passion for working on the farm, which he said mirrors his own. “When you love doing something on a day-to-day job, it doesn’t feel like a job does it?

“Every day I wake up, I don’t go in the morning: ‘ oh God, I’ve got to go to work today. I’ve got to go and jump on a tractor. I’ve got to go and feed some cows. I go, right, what am I doing today?’

Story continues

“And that’s exactly what it is. And I think Jeremy has picked up the way that I see actually farming is a way of life. It’s not a job.”

Cooper has praised Clarkson's ability and passion on the farm - Television Stills

Cooper, however, admitted that he and Clarkson have had “arguments” in the course of their work, but they can often be solved over a pint.

“I mean, every good friendship you have your arguments by all means,” he said. “But you may not talk to each other for a day or two.

“But after that you go, ‘do you want a cup of tea? Let’s [go] have a Hawkstone beer.’ Then all of a sudden everything feels normal then. Do you know what I mean?

“Because if you sit there and just hold a grudge against someone for too long, it’s not really a friendship.”