Hatch chiles are the secret ingredient for super flavorful quiches

If you've grown tired of other iconic breakfast foods like bacon, eggs and pancakes, it may be time to add some serious flavor into your morning meal. Enter: hatch chile mini quiches. This recipe adds the popular regional ingredient into one of the best ways to cook eggs, making for a mashup you won't be able to resist.

This shareable snack will make a great addition to your brunch spread or you can even save it for leftovers as a grab-and-go breakfast. If you are serving the dish for brunch, make sure you pair it with your favorite cocktails to get the party started.

To make the mini quiches in less than an hour, cut your premade pie crust and press it into a muffin tin. While the crust bakes, cook your bacon until it's brown and crispy. Then whisk together your eggs, cheese, hatch chiles, salsa, bacon and half and half. Pour the mixture into the crust and bake the quiches for about 45 minutes.

Once the quiches are done baking, top them with sour cream, avocado slices and extra salsa. But don't stop there, for a complete morning meal you'll need to try more of our 50 best brunch recipes.

Green Chili Mexican Mini Quiches

Ingredients

1 pie crust

8 eggs

1 cup heavy cream

1/3 cup half and half

1 can of chopped green chilis

1/4 cup green chili salsa

8 ounces Colby-Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

1/4 cup bacon, chorizo or breakfast sausage, crumbled

1 teaspoon bacon grease

Pinch of paprika, salt, pepper, cayenne and parsley

Sour cream, avocado slices and extra salsa, for topping





















Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Unfold crust. Take a ½ cup and press into dough and start cutting circular pieces of your pie crust and Press crust a muffin tin. Press foil over crust to hold shape. Bake 5 minutes. Remove from oven; remove foil. Reduce temperature to 400°F.

Cook bacon in heavy large skillet over medium-high heat until brown and crisp. Transfer to paper towels and drain. Crumble bacon.

Beat half and half, eggs, cheese, chiles, salsa, bacon, and spices in medium bowl to mix and begin to pour into muffin tin.

Bake quiche until knife inserted into center comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Let quiche stand 5 minutes. Cut quiche into wedges and serve.

Top with cut up avocado, additional salsa and sourcream.

Recipe courtesy of Tiffany Accardi, Gals That Brunch