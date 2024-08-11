Hat-trick of medals for Emma Finucane as Jack Carlin suffers horror crash

Emma Finucane became the first British woman in 60 years to win three medals at a single Olympics as she took bronze in the individual sprint on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, the reigning world champion in this event, needed only two races to beat Dutch rider Hetty van de Wouw in a best of three format.

Finucane was part of the British team sprint squad that won gold on Monday, and then followed it up with keirin bronze on Thursday.

Back in 1964, Mary Rand won a gold, silver and a bronze for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics.

New Zealand’s Ellesse Andrews stormed to gold, comfortably beating Lea Friedrich in the final after seeing off Finucane in the semi-finals.

Great Britain’s Jack Carlin crashes (David Davies, PA)

Jack Carlin crashed out of the men’s keirin final in what turned into a painful competition for Team GB.

Carlin initially struggled to get up after the high speed incident on the final bend of the race but eventually walked off the track without the need of the waiting stretcher.

The Scot had been caught at the back of the group and was fighting to make up ground when Japanese rider Shinji Nakano and Malaysia’s Muhammad Sahrom tangled in front of him and left him with nowhere to go but down.

Earlier Carlin’s team-mate Hamish Turnbull crashed heavily in his semi-final after trying to avoid an incident involving Germany’s Luca Spiegel.

After the crash, Turnbull did not take part in the race to determine the 7th to 12th places.