Hat trick! How Kristen Hamilton flipped Saturday’s KC Current match ... in 4 minutes

A brilliant performance from Kristen Hamilton propelled the Kansas City Current to a victory over the Houston Dash on Saturday night.

Hamilton scored twice in first-half stoppage time and added a third goal in the second half to round out the first hat trick in Kansas City Current history.

The Current (3-1-0 in Challenge Cup play) fell behind early at Children’s Mercy Park. Madelyn Desiano scored her first career goal with a long-range stunner in the 17th minute. The shot flew past Current goalkeeper AD Franch and kissed off the inside of the post and in to put the Dash up 1-0.

After a long stretch of dominance, the Current finally cashed in. Michelle Cooper made an explosive turn and got inside the box before returning the ball toward the penalty spot. Jenna Winebrenner got a slight touch to redirect it to the back post, where Hamilton calmly put the ball in the net.

Minutes later, Cece Kizer’s deft deflection opened up a two-vs.-three counterattack from the Current. Winebrenner carried the ball upfield, and Hamilton waited for the perfect timing to make her run and avoid an offside call. Again, a cool, calm, collected finish by Hamilton helped the Current get into halftime with a lead (2-1).

In the 68th minute, Hamilton finished her hat trick on a similar play to her first goal. This time, it was directly off a pass from Cooper to give the rookie an assist.

With the win, the Current remain in second in their Challenge Cup group, but they’ve put plenty of distance between them and the rest of the field. With nine points and a plus-12 goal differential, they’re likely to finish no worse than second and give themselves a shot at the knockout stage.

Next up in the Challenge Cup is a trip to Chicago next Saturday for a 7 p.m. kickoff with the Red Stars.