Hasty COVID-19 aid for N.B. workers lacked controls, says auditor-general

The New Brunswick government's emergency aid to laid-off workers rolled out in the early weeks of the pandemic with poor controls, weak contracts and inadequate monitoring, according to a new report by the auditor-general.

The New Brunswick Workers' emergency income benefit was hastily put together in March 2020 to provide $900 in one-time payments to people laid off when their employers were ordered to shut down.

"We recognize the department was operating under an accelerated timeline and external pressure to develop the NBWEIB program," says the report tabled at the legislature Thursday morning.

"We believe this led to gaps in the planning process and implementation."

The program distributed $37 million before the federal government stepped in with the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

The report by acting Auditor-General Janice Leahy says the province failed to get social insurance numbers from 827 people receiving benefits, "increasing fraud risk."

The Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, which ran the program, provided "little evidence for program planning or rationale for key decisions made" and there was no appeal process.

But Leahy also acknowledges in her report how fast officials had to move to create the program.

'Short notice'

The department had only five days to design the program and negotiate a contract with the Canadian Red Cross to run it, the report says.

"We understand the department was tasked with implementing this program on short notice," the report says.

"However the weaknesses identified are important to understand in planning for future emergency benefit response programs."

In the report, the government response says the hasty design of the program and the lack of documentation requirements and fraud controls were "an isolated situation due to the exceptional nature" of the program.

In June, the department announced it was launching its own audit of the program and said anyone who was ineligible but who received money would be asked to pay it back.

New Brunswick confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 12, 2020 and the government declared a state of emergency, including the closure of non-essential businesses, one week later.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced the emergency benefit program on March 24 and details were rolled out five days later on March 29.

The report quotes one official telling the audit team that "we did not have any time to effectively plan, trouble-shoot or problem-solve."

The province originally budgeted $75 million for the program but a flood of registrations on the first day led cabinet to increase that to $100 million.

But after Ottawa launched the federal CERB program on April 6, the province decided to wind down its program ahead of schedule.

Only $54.5 million was advanced to the Red Cross, of which $38.7 million was distributed to beneficiaries. The province recouped the remaining $15.8 million from the Red Cross in January 2021.

The cost of the program was tacked on to the province's 2019-20 financial books, cutting into a projected surplus for that year.

