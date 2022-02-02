Hastings Highlands celebrates record construction activity last year versus 2019

In a media release shared on their website by CAO/treasurer David Stewart on Jan. 26, Hastings Highlands Township announced that they had seen the highest level of construction activity in their municipality in 2021 versus 2019, pre-COVID-19. Total construction values rose from $13,543,602 in 2019 to $19,359,984 in 2021. Stewart says that he is proud his team at the township who helped facilitate this record growth.

According to the media release issued by Stewart, the total value of building permits in Hastings Highlands increased by 43 per cent to $19.36 million in 2021 versus 2019. Construction in the residential, industrial, commercial and institutional sectors drove this growth, including 40 new dwellings, a new commercial premises in Bird’s Creek, the installation of COVID-19 related ventilation systems at Maynooth Public School and accessibility upgrades at the township’s municipal office.

Mayor Tracy Hagar said in the press release that reaching these milestones during the pandemic shows an overwhelming interest to invest and develop in Hastings Highlands.

“This record growth is encouraging from an economic standpoint because every development involves people building, provides employment and generates economic spin offs for the local and regional economies. It also means much needed homes in Hastings Highlands,” she says.

Comparing 2019 and 2021, building permits showed an approximately 31 per cent increase (243 versus 318), the number of new dwellings rose by approximately 21 per cent (33 versus 40), total construction value increased by approximately 43 per cent, going from $13,543,602 to $19,359,984. The municipality noted in the release that the 2019 data was compared to the 2021 date to illustrate pre-pandemic levels.

Stewart told The Bancroft Times on Jan. 26 that he had asked some of his team members what they had heard from people who had built or are building and investing in Hastings Highlands. The most common replies were; it’s a safe community, it’s closer to nature than more urban centres, there are ample outdoor recreational opportunities, the relaxed lifestyle versus more urban areas, better connections to work in rural areas like Hastings Highlands and its central location to urban centres like Ottawa, Belleville, Peterborough and Toronto.

“I am proud of our team for the work they do each day to deliver important municipal services to this community,” he says. “As a team, we have navigated through the municipality’s business continuity plan throughout this pandemic in order to continue supporting development in Hastings Highlands.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times