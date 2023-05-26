New Hastings County CAO starting July 1

According to a May 16 media release, Hastings County has selected a new Chief Administrative Officer to succeed Jim Pine, who is retiring at the end of June. The new CAO is Connor Dorey, and he moves to the new position from being the director of community and human services with Hastings County. His first day will be July 1. Hasting County Warden Bob Mullin comments on Dorey’s selection as the new CAO.

In the Hastings County media release from May 16, Mullin told the community that on behalf of County council he wanted to congratulate and welcome Dorey as the new CAO. He said that council was pleased with the selection and looked forward to a long and productive working relationship with Dorey. They had undertaken an extensive recruitment process to find a replacement for Jim Pine, who is retiring at the end of June, a process that netted over 120 applicants.

Dorey had been the Director of Community and Human Services with the County since the fall of 2022, and had previously held various roles with the County of Lennox and Addington. He has lived in the service area since 2018 and in his previous role, he oversaw the early years, childcare, housing, homelessness, and social assistance programs which included overseeing a $94 million budget and 130 staff.

Dorey holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, and Honours Executive Diploma in Municipal Management, an Honours Research Analyst Graduate certificate and other professional designations. He is currently pursuing his Masters of Rural Planning and Development from the University of Guelph.

According to the media release, while he was with Lennox and Addington County, Dorey led several key projects, including the Physician Recruitment and Retention strategy, the implementation of the 2020 to 2024 Childcare and Early Years service plan, an eight-unit housing development in Stone Mills, the 2021 Point in Time count, and many other initiatives.

Dorey says in the media release that since joining the County, he has been very impressed by the dedication and commitment of County council, Warden Mullin and staff, to their mission to supporting people and communities across the County.

“I am looking forward to working with County council and the entire staff team in my new role as we support the County’s vision and continue our important work,” he said in the media release.

Mullin told The Bancroft Times that they are pleased with the results, and it is always rewarding to hire from within the organization.

“Connor was a standout during the selection process,” he says. “I am looking forward to working with Connor and the fact that he is currently part of our management team should make for a very smooth transition.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times