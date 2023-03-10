Hastening the demise of the honours system

Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Hasn’t our honours system always been one of patronage and nepotism, only fractionally concerned with rewarding real merit (‘Ridiculous’: opponents pour scorn on Boris Johnson’s plan to knight his father, 6 March)? Hopefully Boris Johnson will hasten its demise with his blatant exploitation of its structural hypocrisies.

Julie Warren

Edinburgh

• After years of marital conflict resulting from mishearings (Letters, 9 March) we have added a call of “ahoy ahoy” to the start of any question or request. We’ve worked out that failing hearing and long-term relationship complacency mean that we miss the beginnings of conversations – specially those shouted from room to room.

Emma Woolf and Hugh Rickards

Birmingham

• One of the most baffling of my husband’s mishearings was when he thought I’d said “Would you like a margarita?” instead of “I’m going out to meet her”. This was at 9am and, as far as I know, he has never had a margarita in his life.

Alex Percy

Easton, Winchester

• Re the arrival of frogspawn (Letters, 1 March), Judith Abbs says: “We moved house last year and the frogs came too.” Did they travel in the removal van? My first house move, aged four, included a toad in a bucket hanging from my tricycle’s handlebars. He arrived safely, but was never seen again.

Jocelyn Hanson

Hull

• It’s a record! Six recipes from last week’s Feast (4 March) from print to platter in six days.

Jo Somerset and Liz Clarke

Manchester

