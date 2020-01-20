Jacobs, Hasselborg win Canadian Open titles; both have won three-straight titles

YORKTON, Sask. — Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., captured his third consecutive title on the Grand Slam of Curling circuit on Sunday evening after fending off Toronto’s Team John Epping 6-5 at the Canadian Open.

Jacobs, who captured the Tour Challenge and National to wrap up 2019, cashed in $35,000 plus 12 Pinty’s Cup points.

Kevin Martin, Glenn Howard and Brendan Bottcher are the only other skips to win three straight Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling titles in the men's division.

Ealier Sunday, Sweden's Anna Hasselborg beat Min-Jim Kim of South Korea 7-5 in an extra end the women's title.

The result was a record-tying third consecutive title at a Grand Slam event for Hasselborg, the reigning Olympic champion.

She also won the Tour Challenge and the National en route to tying Ottawa's Rachel Homan with three straight victories.

Hasselborg opened Sunday's game with a deuce in the first end and scored singles in the third, fifth and seventh.

Kim tied the game 5-5 with a single in the eighth to force the deciding end.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2020.

The Canadian Press