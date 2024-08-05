Hassan takes silver in the 5000, the first of her 3 Olympic distance races; Kipyegon disqualified

Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands,, center, competes in the women's 5000 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sifan Hassan’s audacious attempt at a distance triple gold is over after just one race. That didn't stop her from jumping on 5,000-meter gold medalist Beatrice Chebet of Kenya in a festive celebration for both women on Monday at the Paris Olympics.

Hassan, the Ethiopian-born Dutch runner was embarking on a big program that also includes the 10,000 and the marathon.

“This year I had a lot of ups and downs," Hassan said. "I was a little bit over training and it took me two months to recover. Here I am with a medal. … My main goal is to complete all three distances.”

Chebet clocked 14 minutes, 28.56 seconds for her first major international title after claiming silver and bronze medals at the last two world championships.

Hassan settled for silver in 14:30.61 and European champion Nadia Battocletti of Italy claimed the bronze in 14:31.64.

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya had crossed second but was then disqualified for apparent physical contact with Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay, who finished eighth.

___

